Prateek Gandhi remembers his financial struggles: Prateek Gandhi remembers his financial struggles
Do not doubt yourself
In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Pratik said, ‘I have seen financial difficulties, financial difficulties, health problems, everything but I have never felt breakdown or doubt in myself. I am a person who, whenever I see a problem, I think of a solution. My mind has been trained like this.
A symbol of many difficulties
The actor further said, ‘I think everyone goes through this. There was a medical emergency at home, the wife had a brain tumor operation, the father had cancer and unfortunately we lost him in 2018. Buying a home in Mumbai was a big deal. Even after spending a decade in Mumbai, there was a time when we didn’t have a home and suddenly the whole family became homeless. At such times you struggle, you struggle with yourself, your emotions and the whole family. So when you have a whole family and you decide to quit your job and face this kind of thing, it is a different struggle.
Signs will appear in these films
Prateek said that all these things happened one after the other but he felt that what he did was a blessing. Prateek will soon be seen in the movie ‘Bhavai’. In addition, he will appear in the short films ‘Shimi’ from Amazon Mazon MiniTV and ‘Six Suspects’ from Disney Plus Hotstar.
#Prateek #Gandhi #remembers #financial #struggles #Prateek #Gandhi #remembers #financial #struggles
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.