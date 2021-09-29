Prateek Gandhi remembers his financial struggles: Prateek Gandhi remembers his financial struggles

Actor Prateek Gandhi, who starred overnight in the web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, recently spoke about his struggles. He went a long way before he got the stardom he got after the success of the web show.

In an interview, Pratik said that he had to go through the illness of his wife and the death of his father. There was a time when his family felt homeless even after living in Mumbai for many years.



Do not doubt yourself

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Pratik said, ‘I have seen financial difficulties, financial difficulties, health problems, everything but I have never felt breakdown or doubt in myself. I am a person who, whenever I see a problem, I think of a solution. My mind has been trained like this.



A symbol of many difficulties

The actor further said, ‘I think everyone goes through this. There was a medical emergency at home, the wife had a brain tumor operation, the father had cancer and unfortunately we lost him in 2018. Buying a home in Mumbai was a big deal. Even after spending a decade in Mumbai, there was a time when we didn’t have a home and suddenly the whole family became homeless. At such times you struggle, you struggle with yourself, your emotions and the whole family. So when you have a whole family and you decide to quit your job and face this kind of thing, it is a different struggle.

Signs will appear in these films

Prateek said that all these things happened one after the other but he felt that what he did was a blessing. Prateek will soon be seen in the movie ‘Bhavai’. In addition, he will appear in the short films ‘Shimi’ from Amazon Mazon MiniTV and ‘Six Suspects’ from Disney Plus Hotstar.