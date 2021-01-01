Prateek Sahajpal: Bigg Boss OTT Latest Episode Ugly Battle between Moose Jattana and Divya Agarwal
Moose made these allegations on the lamp
However, later when the work was over and all the members of the household were seen resting, Moose scolded Divya that she was trying to create a distance between Nishant and him. He has always blamed her that he tries to push everyone and fights. During the fight, Moose says that Nishant told him that Divya was trying to go against him.
Divya threatened Moses
The lamps working in the kitchen were annoyed by Moose’s attitude and energetic tone. He told her to calm down and tried to keep her word. But Moose was not in the mood to listen to her and continued to abuse Divya. Later, Divya gets irritated and insults Moos. Then a fierce battle ensues between the two and Moose tells Divya, ‘Go where you want and hit him in the face.’ Divya lost her composure and said that if she talked about this character again, she would slap him. Pratik and Neha support Musa throughout this battle and Neha also says some things against Divya.
Nishant then tells Milind Gaba that he is angry with Moose and his behavior and he is not in the game show to play him. Nishant, on the other hand, says he has a soft corner for the symbol. There is nothing wrong with him spoiling his friendship with Divya.
