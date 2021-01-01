Prateek Sahajpal Neha Bhasin Love or lust: ig Bigg Boss OTT: Prateek Sahajpal says to Neha Bhasin, not only love but lust for you, the singer worries about her marriage – BB OTT: Neha in ‘Love’ and ‘Lust’ Bhasin – Prateek Sahajpal, Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya

While ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ didn’t get evicted on Sunday, ‘Weekend Ka War’ had a lot of fun. The connection between Pratik Sahajpal and Neha Bhasin is being discussed nowadays. There is a lot of noise on social media about the chemistry between the two. Neha is already married, in such a situation, some viewers do not like Neha to come close like this. Neha herself is also worried about her marital life. On Sunday, Neha-Prateek has said some things about ‘Natya’, which have shocked the audience.

The symbol said – you have no love, you have lust

Earlier in the show, it was seen that Neha was giving music lessons to the sign of her connection. Symbol also seemed very excited about it. Neha told Pratik that as a connection, they should talk about things other than music. Neha said to Pratik, ‘You are always impressed by your abs. I can’t do this all day. This is not the only connection between us. On this the symbol says, ‘You have no love, you only have lust.’

Neha said – you don’t have that either

Apparently Neha got a little angry after hearing this from Pratik. He replied in his own style and said, ‘You have no lust for me. I have your friend zone as soon as I step into the house. The discussion continues and in a humorous tone, the symbol says, ‘Even the cameras must be thinking about what I’m saying and doing.’

Neha expressed concern about her marital life

In the Sunday episode, host Karan Johar was testing the compatibility of the connection. Meanwhile, Neha said that her growing closeness with Pratik could be a problem for her marital life and she is a little upset about it. Neha told Pratik that after watching the show, what will people think outside, will people understand Pratik and their relationship? Earlier, Pratik had said in the show that Neha always asks him for a hug. The symbol says, ‘I don’t even have that much hug.’