Prateek Sahajpal Rakesh Bapat Ugly Battle: BBOTT: Rakesh- Prateek’s fight creates chaos in the house, members of the house are divided into two parts and there is a lot of confusion – Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat Prateek Sahajpal Ugali

As ‘Big Boss OTT’ progresses, members of the household are showing their attitude and the true face of everyone is coming out. Most of the fights in the Bigg Boss house so far have been between Akshara Singh, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin and Prateek Sahajpal. But now something happened, which divided the whole house into two parts and caused chaos.

On the one hand, Pratik Sahajpal, Rakesh Bapat and Karan Nath fought, while on the other hand, Moos Jattana fought Milind Gaba.



Read: BBOTT Nomination: Bigg Boss Nominated All Family Members, Punishment for Negligence

Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana did a dirty and trivial act, Akshara Singh cried

Arbitrariness in the rules led to a quarrel between Rakesh and Pratik

First of all, let’s talk about the fight between Pratik, Rakesh Bapat and Karan Nath, which divided the whole house into two parts. Rakesh Bapat is the captain of the house along with Shamita Shetty this week. In the washroom area of ​​the house, Rakesh Bapat tells Prateek Sahajpal that being a captain, he is capable of punishing anyone. This annoys Pratik and he tells Rakesh, ‘You pay attention to your duty and I am on my duty’. Later, Pratik Sahajpal accused Rakesh of not recognizing right and wrong and not making the right decision.



House divided into two parts, there was a lot of orgy

Thus, due to arbitrariness in the rules, the house was divided into two parts. When Prateek Sahajpal and Rakesh Bapat had a fight, other members of the family also came along. Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh and Nishant Bhatt turned to Pratik, while Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Riddhima Pandit, Milind Gaba, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan went to one side. Prateek and Rakesh along with others in the house also started accusing and throwing mud at each other.

Read: Akshara-Shamita’s battle: Akshara will be ashamed of Shamita’s age again, said- Mother is old but not virtuous

Pratik calls Rakesh ‘Spineless’, Karan gets angry

The limit was reached when Pratik called Rakesh Bapat ‘Spineless’. On hearing this, Rakesh got angry and insulted Pratik. Then the symbol’s anger grew and he said that he changes his decision every time. Now even people outside the house know that he has no spine. Riddhima and Karan Nath also got angry on hearing this word.

On the other hand, Karan Nath got into a quarrel with Pratik Sahajpal. But Pratik gets angry that wrong things were said about his family. Tears well up in his eyes. He says to Karan, ‘Why did you say wrong things about my family? Learn to judge right from wrong. Rudeness also has its limits.



Rakesh Bapat started crying

Seeing all this, Rakesh Bapat says that if the game goes like this, he does not want to play this game. Saying this, he starts crying in a corner. His colleagues calm him down. The fight between the family members was probably not enough, followed by a fight between Milind Gaba and Moose Jattana.

Is gangbanging happening in Bigg Boss OTT? Prateek and Riddhima are fighting a dirty fight

Moose and Milind Gaba’s mess

Milind gets annoyed at Moose and tells him to shut his mouth and then makes some personal comments. Then he says to Moses, ‘Neither by hearing from me, nor by confusing me. Don’t get caught up in my work. Don’t be a wife.