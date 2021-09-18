Prateek Sahajpal takes money briefcase BB OTT: Bigg Boss OTT Prateek Sehajpal takes money briefcase and leaves
It is being said that Pratik Sahajpal has become the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, while Nishant Bhatt will be the second contestant. However, nothing has been confirmed by the manufacturers yet. By the way, Pratik Sahajpal has dominated social media and fans are appreciating his decision. She is now very excited to see the icon in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.
Now, it is not yet known how much money Pratik Sahajpal has received in the suitcase, but the amount he gets will be deducted from the winner’s amount. In addition to the trophy, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will get a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.
