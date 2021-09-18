Prateek Sahajpal takes money briefcase BB OTT: Bigg Boss OTT Prateek Sehajpal takes money briefcase and leaves

It will be known in a short time who will be the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and who will not, but it is known for sure that Pratik Sahajpal dropped out of the final race of the show. Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, Divya Agarwal and Prateek Sahajpal are among the top 5 contestants in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. But now Pratik Sahajpal is out of the final race.

Prateek Sahajpal has pulled himself out of the show with a suitcase full of money and has also confirmed tickets for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ hosted by Salman Khan. Karan Johar says that he will count till 5 counts and whoever picks up a suitcase full of money till 5 counts will be out of the race of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winners. He will have direct access to ‘Bigg Boss 15’.



It is being said that Pratik Sahajpal has become the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, while Nishant Bhatt will be the second contestant. However, nothing has been confirmed by the manufacturers yet. By the way, Pratik Sahajpal has dominated social media and fans are appreciating his decision. She is now very excited to see the icon in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Now, it is not yet known how much money Pratik Sahajpal has received in the suitcase, but the amount he gets will be deducted from the winner’s amount. In addition to the trophy, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will get a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.