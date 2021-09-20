Prateek Sehajpal Emotional Note for Siddharth Shukla: Prateek Sehajpal is mourning the sudden demise of his ideal model Siddharth Shukla says the great soul lives forever

Prateek Sahajpal did not even think that he would come out after finishing ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, waiting for the news of the death of the person he understands as the inspiration. When Pratik Sahajpal found out that Siddharth Shukla was no more in this world, he was shocked. Pratik has shared a post on social media remembering Siddharth.

Prateek Sahajpal has shared a photo of Siddharth Shukla on his Instagram account along with a long note. Pratik wrote, recalling his inspiration to Siddharth, ‘I found out about Siddharth too late when I was inside the show. He inspires me a lot because he is a very hardworking and strong personality. Somewhere I kept them in my mind while on the show. As long as I knew him, he was great and still is. A strong personality is always alive.



Please tell that Pratik Sahajpal met Siddharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. In one area Siddharth and Shahnaz Gill had come as guests. Then Siddhartha praised Pratik very much. Pratik also used to follow Siddharth a lot. Prateek recently came out with a briefcase in the final race of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. He will now appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.