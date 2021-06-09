Prateik Babbar Says ‘SSR Was Unique, Wanted to Visit Antarctica After Chhichhore’

Prateik Babbar Says ‘SSR Was Distinctive, Wanted to Visit Antarctica After Chhichhore’





Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: On June 14, it is going to be a yr to hardworking actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Forward of SSR's demise anniversary, his Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar has recalled their enjoyable time with him on set and revealed who was Sushant for him. They have been acquaintances who would stumble upon one another at occasions. Whereas talking to TOI, Prateik Babbar revealed that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anybody else's within the enterprise. Prateik mentioned, "I used to be lucky to work with him, even when it was for only one movie. It grew to become so successful. It's a particular movie for all of us within the crew. Sushant and I have been acquaintances who would stumble upon one another at occasions. I'd even seen him on the gymnasium a few instances. I had seen that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anybody else's within the enterprise. He was distinctive and he stood out. My expertise of working with him was very brief, restricted largely to the time we spent taking pictures or rehearsing our scenes collectively. That was the one time we bonded and acquired speaking."

Explaining how nicely they bonded, Prateik mentioned, "We did our readings and rehearsals collectively concurrently because the shot was being arrange. He was an especially heat, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to sort of particular person. However he would additionally drift away typically into his personal world. Sushant liked having conversations; not solely was he at all times making an attempt to have time on the set, however he would guarantee others have been having enjoyable, too. Sushant liked speaking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences. I nonetheless keep in mind he needed to go to Antarctica after taking pictures the movie. I used to be blown away with that; who would consider doing that basically? He did! He was interested by life and exploring it by way of all its avenues. He was one in every of a sort, who noticed issues in a different way and had priorities that have been completely different from the herd. He was a gem of a man."

Chhichhore additionally turned out to be Sushant Singh Rajput's final theatrical launch. Prateek and Sushant who have been rivals within the movie, acquired into the pores and skin of their characters. "We actually acquired into the pores and skin of our characters. That's the one method I can clarify it. Constructing an equation or a vibe with any character in a narrative is troublesome. We went with the circulate of the script and complemented one another in our scenes. When you felt a way of realism within the competitors between our groups and us within the movie, it was as a result of our director Nitesh Tiwari put us by way of some intense coaching and prep", mentioned Babbar.

“He concluded: “From there to now, after I discuss Sushant prior to now tense, it looks like a shocker to me. I’ll at all times keep in mind him as a singular man, who was so pleasant, curious, and energetic.”

Chhichhore additionally featured Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla in pivotal roles.