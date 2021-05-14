Pratik Gandhi on Comparisons With Abhishek Bachchan, Breaking Stereotypes Around Gujarati Characters, And Vitthal Teedi





New Delhi: Actor Pratik Gandhi feels lucky that he’s ready at this time to make use of his recognition to deliver the viewers’s focus to the Gujarati movie business, the house that gave him many alternatives to fly excessive and in addition pushed him to bag Rip-off 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story – a present that modified Pratik’s life. The actor’s new internet collection Vitthal Teedi can also be set within the ’80s and exhibits him as a ‘participant’. In his newest interplay with GadgetClock.com, Pratik talked about utilising his fame in one of the best ways doable, breaking stereotypes round Gujarati characters within the mainstream cinema, his desires of doing higher cinema sooner or later, and the way he would undoubtedly discover the massy world of cinema – the one that may require him to construct six-pack abs and be taught particular dancing expertise. He additionally talks in regards to the comparisons with Abhishek Bachchan and the way he by no means thought that he can be ready sooner or later the place the viewers will examine his efficiency with that of a gifted actor like Jr. Bachchan. Additionally Learn – Had Given Away Sakhiyaan to Anyone: Maninder Buttar on His Blockbuster Punjabi Music | Unique

The interview offers all his followers an opportunity to know him higher, to grasp the aspirations of the person who has discovered from every mission and who has dreamt of taking the Gujarati cinema to the world past. Watch it right here: Additionally Learn – Mom’s Day Particular | Sheeba Chaddha on Breaking Stereotypes Around Motherhood

