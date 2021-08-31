Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Praveen Kumar won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020; Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Para-lete athlete Praveen Kumar won an amazing, high jump silver medal in Tokyo, also set an Asian record

Indian athletes have excelled at the Tokyo Paralympics. Para-athlete Praveen Kumar won the silver medal in the high jump T-44 on Friday with a jump of 2.07 meters. He also set an Asian record. This is the 11th medal for the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics and the fourth in high jump.

Thus the Indian team has made history. He currently has 2 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals in his account. This is Team India’s best performance in the history of the Paralympics. Earlier, the Indian team had won 4 medals in 2016 in Rio, including 2 golds.

The gold medal was won by Broome-Edwards Jonathan of Great Britain (2.10 m) and the bronze by Lepiato Masijo (2.04 m) of Poland.

The athletes won medals in the high jump

The 18-year-old para-athlete from Noida won the silver medal by waving the flag in Tokyo. Before Praveen, India’s Mariappan Thangavelu won silver, while Sharad Kumar won bronze in the high jump T63 event. In T47, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal with an Asian record.