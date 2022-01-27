Prayagraj Violence: 6 policemen suspended for thrashing after entering the hostel, SSP made this appeal to the students

The students’ agitation has intensified over alleged irregularities in the common examination for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) of the Ministry of Railways. Agitating students have also intensified their protests in the election state of Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, in Prayagraj, a large number of students tried to stop the train and block the train by standing on the railway track. During this, the police had lathi-charged, taking strict action against the rioters. Later, during raids to nab the accused students, he entered a private hostel and allegedly thrashed and misbehaved with several innocent students. Action has also been taken against the policemen in this case.

A total of six policemen, including two sub-inspectors, have been suspended for dereliction of duty, Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar claimed on Wednesday. SSP Ajay Kumar said that these policemen have been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with students in a private hostel during a raid on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, SSP reached Salori and surrounding areas on Wednesday and appealed to the students preparing for competitive examinations not to indulge in anti-law activities. He said that some student leaders were provoking him on the pretext of raising the issues of the welfare of the students to shine his ‘leadership’ but it would spoil his future.

He said, “On January 25, around 1,000 rioters gathered at the railway station. The police had received information that the railway track would be blocked and the engine of the train would be set on fire. The police made preparations and reached the spot… After talking to the students, they were asked to leave. Then some rioters among the students pelted stones at the police. After that they went and hid in the lodge. The police team went there to look for them and rounded up many of them. The two prime suspects, identified as Pradeep Yadav and Mukesh Yadav, were arrested.”

On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shared a video condemning the brutality of the police and accused the state government of dictatorship with the students. Apart from the Congress, many other parties including the Samajwadi Party also strongly condemned it.

It is highly condemnable by the police in Prayagraj, vandalizing and thrashing the students’ lodges and hostels. The administration should immediately stop this repressive action. The youth have every right to speak about employment and I am fully with them in this fight. pic.twitter.com/jjOxy2iZH2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 25, 2022

After the incident, the UP government and the BJP, which was facing the attack of the opposition, now started doing damage control. The party, along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, described the incident as “unfortunate”.

Maurya tweeted, “The guilty policemen will face action. We appeal to the students to be patient. The opposition should not do politics on this. Those who hid among the students and were involved in the riots, action would be taken after investigation. Every student is our family.”

