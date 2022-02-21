Jobs

Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series start from February 23 know how to get the benefit of cashback offer

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series start from February 23 know how to get the benefit of cashback offer
Written by admin
Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series start from February 23 know how to get the benefit of cashback offer

Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series start from February 23 know how to get the benefit of cashback offer

Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series start from February 23 know how to get the benefit of cashback offer

On pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, you will get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 of Rs 26,999 for only Rs 2,999.

Samsung had recently launched its Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India. Now the company has announced the pre-booking date of the Galaxy S22 series smartphone. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones can be pre-booked from February 23 and deliveries will start from March 11. Let us tell you that Samsung is offering many special offers on pre-booking of Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Let’s know about it….

How long does the pre-booking last? The pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy A22 series smartphone will start from February 23. Whose window will be open till March 10. That is, you can book the Galaxy A22 series smartphone from February 23 to March 11.

How to do pre-booking – Samsung launched Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones in the past. If you want to buy any one of these three smartphones, then you can pre-book for this through Samsung outlets and online at Samsung Exclusive Stores. At the same time, the Galaxy S22 series smartphone can also be booked on Samsung online stores and Amazon India.

This benefit will be available in pre-booking – On pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, you will get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 of Rs 26,999 for just Rs 2,999. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds worth Rs 11,999 can be bought for just Rs 999 on pre-booking of Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22.

READ Also  This famous star wife of Bollywood is no less than a superstar

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S22 series great smartphones launched in India, many features are available with S Pen support

Samsung Upgrade Bonus If you have any model of Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series, then buying any smartphone of Galaxy S22 series will get an upgrade bonus of 8 thousand rupees. Apart from this, you will be offered an upgrade bonus of Rs 5 thousand on other Samsung devices.

Galaxy S22 series is available in this color – In Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Dark Purple and Phantom Blush colours. Along with this, the S22+ and S22 smartphones will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colours.


#Prebooking #Samsung #Galaxy #S22 #series #start #February #benefit #cashback #offer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  UPSC: Read inspiring journey of Ilma Afroz from a village to Oxford and then becoming IPS officer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment