Pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S22 series start from February 23 know how to get the benefit of cashback offer

On pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, you will get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 of Rs 26,999 for only Rs 2,999.

Samsung had recently launched its Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India. Now the company has announced the pre-booking date of the Galaxy S22 series smartphone. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones can be pre-booked from February 23 and deliveries will start from March 11. Let us tell you that Samsung is offering many special offers on pre-booking of Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Let’s know about it….

How long does the pre-booking last? The pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy A22 series smartphone will start from February 23. Whose window will be open till March 10. That is, you can book the Galaxy A22 series smartphone from February 23 to March 11.

How to do pre-booking – Samsung launched Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones in the past. If you want to buy any one of these three smartphones, then you can pre-book for this through Samsung outlets and online at Samsung Exclusive Stores. At the same time, the Galaxy S22 series smartphone can also be booked on Samsung online stores and Amazon India.

This benefit will be available in pre-booking – On pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, you will get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 of Rs 26,999 for just Rs 2,999. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds worth Rs 11,999 can be bought for just Rs 999 on pre-booking of Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22.

Samsung Upgrade Bonus If you have any model of Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series, then buying any smartphone of Galaxy S22 series will get an upgrade bonus of 8 thousand rupees. Apart from this, you will be offered an upgrade bonus of Rs 5 thousand on other Samsung devices.

Galaxy S22 series is available in this color – In Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Dark Purple and Phantom Blush colours. Along with this, the S22+ and S22 smartphones will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colours.