Pre-poll polls: Mayawati’s attack on the pre-poll polls

Highlights Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are five months away

The ABP conducted a pre-poll poll, again telling the BJP a majority

BSP chief Mayawati said the survey was an air-to-air conspiracy against the party

Mayawati said that the BJP is holding an enlightened class convention by imitating the BSP

Lucknow

BSP chief Mayawati has targeted an election survey conducted before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He called the survey a BJP conspiracy. He said that as the elections approached, the conspiracies of the anti-BSP elements would become more petty, narrow-minded, cunning and rude.

Mayawati said that along with Dalits, tribals, backward classes and other religious minorities in the state, the Brahmin community was also unhappy with the BJP’s attitude. Every class is with the BSP.

‘BJP is converting enlightened class by copying BSP’

The BSP chief said that the anger of BJP, Congress and SP has increased. Since then the Enlightened Class Council has been a success. Anger has increased since then. Following in the footsteps of the BSP, the BJP will now hold an enlightened council. The party that is mimicking the BSP is clear that the polls are rigged.

‘BJP is making its own air’

From such a pre-poll survey 2022 it is clear that their condition is much worse. You are making your own air with this kind of conspiracy. His aim is to demoralize the BSP workers. His main objective is to disappoint the BSP people rather than keep the BJP strong. They should know that the people of BSP are always ready to face such conspiracies. They will not fall victim to this survey.

‘Not only sponsored, but also Hawaii’

Mayawati said that a Hindi news channel in the media had not only sponsored the pre-poll polls to show that the BJP’s vote share in the state assembly elections was more than 40%, but it was misleading, misleading and misleading. Too much.

BSP ready to face any conspiracy

As in 2012, it would not be surprising if all these parties came together from within. The people also know that all these people can come together against the strength of the BSP. The people of our party have to stay together.