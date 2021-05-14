Pre-register For PUBG Mobile’s Indian Version on Play Store From THIS Date





New Delhi: PUBG Cellular, which is all set to re-launch in India as Battlegrounds Cellular India, is starting pre-registrations for the sport on Play Store from Might 18, South Korean online game developer Krafton mentioned on Friday. There might be particular rewards accessible for followers to say, provided that they pre-register the sport. These rewards could be particular to Indian gamers solely. To pre-register for Battlegrounds Cellular India, please go to the Google Play Store and click on on the "Pre-Register" button and your rewards will routinely be accessible to say on recreation launch, the corporate mentioned in an announcement.

Krafton's model new recreation will launch as a free-to-play expertise on cell gadgets. Will probably be accessible completely to play in India solely. Lately, the corporate on its social media accounts and its web sites talked about that the sport is coming quickly in India. In response to the corporate, the sport will provide a world-class multiplayer gaming expertise on cell.

Battlegrounds Cellular India will launch unique in-game occasions like outfits and options and could have its esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

(With inputs from IANS)