Preakness Stakes 2022: What to know about second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown



NewYou’ll be able to pay attention to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Precinct Stakes is the second episode of the Triple Crown Race however any possibilities of profitable one of the three occasions this yr have been dominated out.

Wealthy Strike’s handlers introduced final week that Kentucky Derby winners will not go forward with the preconceived stakes, selecting to give the child some relaxation earlier than the June Belmont stakes.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Rick Dawson, proprietor of Crimson TR-Racing, which owns the donkey, mentioned in an announcement that their plans all the time depend upon what occurs to them within the Kentucky Derby. Though the win made issues much more tempting to race for the Triple Crown, the workforce determined in opposition to it.

“Our unique plan for the Wealthy Strike was to depend on the KY Derby. If we don’t run within the derby we are going to level to precance. If we will run within the derby, relying on the end result of the race and the situation of our horse, we are going to give him extra restoration time and relaxation.” Run in Belmont or some other race and keep on the right track for five or 6 weeks of relaxation between races, ”Dawson mentioned in an announcement.

“In fact, with our great effort and the win within the Derby, it is vitally, very tempting to change course and run in Picnico in Pimlico, which might be an amazing honor for all of our teams. “We’ll keep on with our plan for what’s finest for Ritchie for our group, and we are going to run to Pricnes and head to Belmont in about 5 weeks.”

Wealthy Strike jockey Sonny Leone has been suspended for reckless using

The absence of Wealthy Strike, who was 80-1 longshot to win the Kentucky Derby, means Epicenter are again as favorites to win the race.

The epicenter comes to priority to win 6-5. The Steve Asmussen-trained horse completed second within the Derby and drew the No. 8 put up for the preconscious.

Fenwick, 50-1 photographs per horse racing nation, is hoping to climb the identical wave as Wealthy Strike.

Kevin McCathan, Fenwick’s coach, mentioned earlier within the week, “I believe there are three or 4 horses that want to be crossed right here personally and I am behind them.” “Steve’s horse (the epicenter) is clearly going to be the bullet. Tami Bobo’s horse, simplification, runs exhausting each time after which Wayne Philly, he is particular, so you will have to get previous him. And the remainder, they’re there and now we have to put up with them.”

Solely 9 horses had been prepared for the precaution.

This is what you want to know about the occasion.

Who’s racing and what are the variations?

1). Simplification (John Velazquez) 6-1

2). Artistic Minister (Brian Hernandez Jr.) 10-1

3). Fenwick (Florent Gerox) 50-1

4). Secret Oath (Lewis Sage) 9-2

5). Early voting (Jose Ortiz) 7-2

6). Joyful Jack (Tyler Gaffalion) 30-1

7). Armagnac (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 12-1)

8). Epicenter (Joel Rosario) 6-5

9). Skipilongstoking (Jr. Alvarado) 20-1

How to see?

The place: Pimlico Racecourse, Baltimore, Maryland

When: Could 21, 2022

Estimate put up time6:45 pm ET

Tv: NBC / NBCSports.com