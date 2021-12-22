Precaution This fake Paytm App can cost you millions if used you may have to go to jail

In today’s time, more and more money transactions are happening in the digital way. Which is being exchanged money through many UPI apps. While online payment has made people’s work easier, frauds are also increasing. Criminals are using new methods to commit fraud. At the same time, some criminals are also cheating people by using fake apps. One such app is in discussion in the market these days. This fake app is coming from an app called Paytm Spoof. With this app, the cases of online fraud have increased even more, let us know about it in detail.

What is Paytm Spoof

This app looks exactly like the original Paytm app. This fake Paytm spoof has been made for fun, but it is being used for fraud. There have been many fraud cases using this app. According to a report in Indian Express, Hyderabad Police had arrested 8 people, who had cheated people of lakhs, the police recovered 75,000 from them. These people, arrested on February 3, were sent to jail in the case of online fraud.

Cheating has happened here too

Apart from this, a similar case has also been reported from Indore and one case from Chhattisgarh. These people first bought salmon worth thousands of rupees from the shopkeeper and then showed the notification of fake payment by entering the number and details on this app. However, after being caught, they were handed over to the police.

how to cheat

Before using this app, thugs use it after buying the same from the shop. After taking an item, they enter the shopkeeper’s Paytm number, shop name or Paytm account name and the amount they want to pay and then click on the OK button. After this, the notification of money send starts showing in the phone, but no balance goes to your Paytm account. Using this app, someone can also take cash in return from you by sending fake money.

how to be careful

Whenever you are doing online transaction, first of all check your account. Also, check the SMS received in your phone to see whether the money has been sent to you or not. Apart from this, you can also check your account balance directly. Apart from this, you must check the history of Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pay or any other UPI app that you are using.

how do people download it

This app is not original so it cannot be downloaded officially. It cannot be downloaded from Google Play Store nor can it be downloaded from Apple Store itself. This app for Android is downloaded by doing a direct search on Google. But iOS users cannot use this app on their iPhone.