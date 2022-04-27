Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames



Matthew Takachuk forced a second goal from third left in forced overtime and Elias Lindhome’s OT goal ensured a 5-4 victory for the Calgary Flames against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Despite a third-straight loss, Nashville won the wild-card spot to win the Dallas shootout against Vegas.

Dillon Dubey scored twice and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, winning three times in a row. Dan Vladar made 19 saves.

“What that game has done for us, brought us together at this time of year, has done so much for us that people will probably expect,” Tkachuk said.

Philip Forsberg scored two power-play goals, Matt Duchenne scored one goal and two assists, and Roman Josie scored one goal and one assist for the Predators.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Josie said of Takachuk’s goal, which was wrapped under David Ritchie’s pad. “Like, it’s not often that you can score with 0.1 seconds. But it did happen, and we had to reorganize. I liked our effort. I thought we played hard.”

Juus Saros made 30 saves for Nashville but 6:32 left the game for the left foot and was replaced by Ritich, who made three saves.

“I don’t have any updates,” said Predators coach John Hynes. “She’s still being evaluated. I haven’t talked to the coach or anything else yet, so we’ll probably have more tomorrow.”

In extra time, Lindhome picked up a rebound and beat Ritich with a wrist shot.

Entering the third as the game was tied at two, Forsberg and Hanifin exchanged power-play goals first, then another man-advantage goal at Forsberg 9:35.

“The playoffs are one up, one down,” said Flemish coach Daryl Sutter. “You have to play each shift as it will make a difference. That’s how it works.”

Dubey scored the first goal of the game in a power play at 4:02 in the opening time. Josie makes it 1-1 in 5:41 seconds.

Ryan Johansen confronts Philip Tomasino, who sends a pass to Josie. He navigated the slot and released the tick mark there, hitting a slap for Vladar’s 22nd goal of the season.

Duchenne gave Nashville the first lead of the second at 8:08.

Mikel Granlund’s shot effort from the left fell off the skate of Flemes defender Christopher Tanev and landed on the tape of Duchenne’s stick on the right, where he made an open net for his 42nd goal of the season.

Dubey hit again at 13:14 of the second half when his shot from the slot hit Predators defender Matthias Echolam’s stick.

Potential playoff opponents

Tuesday could potentially be a prelude to a possible first-round Western Conference play-off matchup. The Flame is already locked in as the winner of the Pacific Division and will remain at No. 2 in the playoffs.

“Before-after, in the end we didn’t kill these guys this year, so if we run with them, it’s nice to have the confidence that we can defeat them,” Tkachuk said.

If the Hunters end up in the top wild-card spot, they will play Flame in the first round. Dallas and Vegas are fighting for a second wild-card play-off spot at the Western Conference.

“Yeah, of course you don’t like each other very much,” Josie said. “You can say on the ice.”

600 for Johnny Hockey

Flames forward Johnny Gaudro skates in the 600th NHL game of his career. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with Calgary, scoring the most goals (39), assists (72) and points (111).

His 111 points is the second-highest total in Calgary franchise history, with Kent Nielsen posting 131 in 1980-81 alone.

What next?

Hunter: To begin a two-game road trip to end the regular season on Thursday in Colorado.

Flame: Go to Minnesota on Thursday.