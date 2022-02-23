Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic



Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers rose sharply in the first year of the epidemic, a decade-long trend that continues to have an disproportionate impact on blacks, an official report released Wednesday said.

In 2020, there were approximately 24 deaths per 100,000 live births, or a total of 861 deaths – a number that reflects mothers who died during pregnancy, childbirth or the year after. In 2019 this rate was 20 per 100,000.

Among blacks, there have been 55 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births – about three times the rate for whites.

The report by the National Center for Health Statistics did not include the causes of the trend, and researchers said they did not fully examine how COVID-19, which increases the risk of serious illness during pregnancy, could contribute.

Coronavirus can have side effects. Eugene Declark, a professor at Boston University and a maternal mortality researcher, says many people turn to medical care for fear of being infected in the early stages of an epidemic, and the growth of the virus puts pressure on the healthcare system, which can affect pregnancy-related deaths. School of Public Health.

He called the high rate “terrible news” and noted that the United States has consistently outperformed other developed countries in maternal mortality.

Pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 births increased from 44 in 2019 to 55 blacks in 2020 and 13 to 18 among Hispanics. The 2020 rate among whites, 19 per 100,000 live births, was largely unchanged.

The reasons for this discrepancy were not included in the data. But experts have blamed a number of factors, including differences in the underlying health situation, poor access to quality healthcare, and structural racism.

“This is incredibly sad news and especially frightening for black women,” said Dr. Laura Riley, OB-GYN Head of Weill Colonel Medicine in New York.

Dr. Janelle Bolden, an OB-GYN professor at Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, said the report was not surprising.

“The epidemic has exposed inequalities in care, quality of healthcare and access to delivery. It has also highlighted the lack of support for public health and social organizations that many people rely on for basic needs,” Bolden said. “These inequalities and inadequacies lead to poor care and poor outcomes.”

The US maternal mortality rate has more than tripled in 35 years. A decade ago, there were 16 deaths per 100,000 births. It has climbed with increasing rates of obesity, heart disease and cesarean section, all of which increase the risk of childbirth.