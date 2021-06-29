Pregnant Cardi B gets nude to flaunt her baby bump photoshoot viral | Rapper Cardi B got nude photoshoot, flaunted baby bump with husband Offset
New Delhi: At the BET Awards, Cardi B and Offset announced that they are ready to welcome their second child into the world soon. The couple had announced to perform together in the program. Cardi and Offset are already parents to a daughter. Both said that now they are going to make their daughter an elder sister. Cardi B also posted a cute picture making the announcement on Instagram.
Cardi B is seen in this picture with her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Both are wearing matching white clothes. In her social media post, Cardi wrote, ‘All I know is that these two will love each other a lot and will argue a lot because there will be a difference of three years … just like me and Henny, but one thing It is certain that both will always stand together for each other’s support.
Cardi B shared another picture in which Offset and he are seen holding the baby bump. This is a nude photo, in which both are posing. Sharing this, Cardi wrote, ‘We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God gave us and our family another small blessing. Our house seems very blissful and very busy, but we are ready and very happy!! Many thanks to all of you for your congratulations and well wishes.’
Cardi B and Offset are both excited to welcome the new baby. The photoshoots of both have become viral as soon as they come on social media. Fans are also praising the pair of both very much.
