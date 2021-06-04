Pregnant Frida Andersson looks radiant in patterned dress as she makes public appearance



It was revealed final month she was anticipating a child with boyfriend Jamie Redknapp, 9 months after confirming their relationship.

And pregnant Frida Andersson seemed radiant on Thursday as she wore a fairly patterned dress to the opening of Kensington Backyard’s immersive Van Gogh exhibition.

Frida, 37, wowed in a low-cut polka dot dress that was additionally adorned with daring floral prints which coated over her being pregnant curves.

The mannequin teamed her frock with white trainers and wore her shiny blonde hair unfastened.

The doting mom, who has 4 kids from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, saved her belongings protected in a luxurious white Chanel bag and opted for natural-look glam when she stepped out in the capital.

The blonde magnificence accessorised with a fragile necklace and wore a watch with a leather-based strap on her left wrist.

Child information: Jamie is about to turn out to be a dad for the third time on the age of 47 and welcome his first little one with Frida (pictured collectively in April)

Frida appeared in excessive spirits when celebrating the Dutch painter’s work alongside different well-known faces together with Poppy Delevingne and her sister Chloe.

The exhibition’s web site states that Van Gogh: Alive takes guests ‘on a journey by means of the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, the place he created a lot of his timeless masterpieces’.

It provides: ‘Set to an evocative classical rating, an exhilarating show of over 3,000 inspirational pictures transforms each floor that surrounds you in what has been described as an “unforgettable multi-sensory expertise”.’

Former England footballer Jamie is already a mum or dad to sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, whereas Frida has 4 kids from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Whereas they’re but to publicly announce the being pregnant, Frida responded to a collection of congratulatory messages in Could after sharing an image of one among her sons, confirming the information.

Thanks: Frida responded to a collection of congratulatory messages after sharing an image of one among her sons, showing to verify the information

My boy: She shared a uncommon image of one among her sons with social media followers. The mannequin shares 4 kids with former husband Jonathan Lourie

After one posted ‘Pretty information in your new child. Congratulations to each,’ the mannequin promptly replied with a thank-you emoji.

She repeated the gesture with as second publish, which learn: ‘Congratulations in your new child.’ The couple, who’ve been linked since August, are mentioned to be ecstatic and the child is reportedly due in November.

A supply informed The Solar: ‘Jamie and Frida are completely delighted. They have been just about inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from energy to energy.

‘Jamie’s been telling friends he is actually excited to be a dad once more — much less excited concerning the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.’

They added that the couple have began telling their ‘nearest and dearest’ about their reported information.

Frida is at present signed to Subsequent Mannequin Administration and has beforehand appeared in content material for designer manufacturers such as Escada.

The blonde is a well-known face at excessive society events and lives along with her 4 kids in a lavish mansion in west London.