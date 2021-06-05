Pregnant Georgia Fowler stuns as she shows off her baby bump at Australian Fashion Week

Pregnant Kiwi mannequin Georgia Fowler made a classy arrival at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Friday.

The 28-year-old regarded attractive and stylish as she confirmed off her burgeoning baby bump whereas stepping out.

Georgia, who’s anticipating her first youngster with restauranteur boyfriend Nathan Dalah, surprised in an extended black costume that featured distinctive cut-outs at the perimeters and a backless design.

Oh baby! On Friday, pregnant Victoria’s Secret mannequin Georgia Fowler surprised as she confirmed off her baby bump in a classy cut-out costume at Australian Fashion Week

Her frock was sleeveless and likewise featured a excessive neck.

She teamed the look with an attention-grabbing beige trench coat and a black bag.

Georgia was glowing displaying off a golden tan and sporting make-up together with dewy basis, bronzer and a shiny nude lip.

New arrival: Again in April, Georgia introduced she’s pregnant with her first youngster

She wore her quick locks out and round her face in free, tousled curls.

Again in April, Georgia introduced she’s pregnant with her first youngster.

She shared the blissful information on Instagram alongside a collection of attractive black and white pictures of her baby bump.

Household: Georgia is anticipating her first youngster with restaurateur boyfriend Nathan Dalah, 26

Georgia is anticipating her first youngster with restaurateur boyfriend Nathan Dalah, 26, and sweetly wrote: ‘We will not wait to satisfy you baby.’

‘It has been onerous to maintain this one quiet, however now it is fairly onerous to cover,’ Georgia wrote.

‘Nathan and I could not be happier to share our thrilling information with you. We can not wait to satisfy you baby and start our subsequent journey collectively.’

She completed: ‘The most effective is but to return.’

Nathan, a co-founder of the Fishbowl restaurant group, additionally shared the candy baby information on his respective Instagram account and revealed they’re having a daughter.