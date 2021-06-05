Pregnant Halsey cuts casual figure as she showcases blossoming bump while grabbing groceries

She’s anticipating her first baby with screenwriter beau Alev Aydin.

And Halsey showcased her blossoming child bump as she headed out to seize some groceries with boyfriend Alev, 37, on Friday.

The singer, 26, minimize a casual figure for the couple’s outing to Ralphs in Malibu, Los Angeles as they await the arrival of their first baby.

Conserving comfy, Halsey, wore loose-fitting inexperienced tracksuit bottoms which sat slightly below her rising stomach.

She matched the trousers with a brilliant orange long-sleeve high which learn ‘Trash Boy’ and retails at $22.

The expectant mom wore a pair of Nike Air Drive 1s and saved herself protected with a burgundy face protecting.

She styled her hair in a low ponytail which was parted down the center and donned a number of vibrant hair clips and accesories.

Her beau Alev wore a Steely Dan T-shirt with some extensive leg denims and suede Birkenstock mules.

He additionally wore a protecting face masks and accesorised the look with gold jewelry and a white baseball cap.

Late final month, Halsey sparked marriage rumours when she was seen out in LA with Alev, 37, with the 2 of them carrying what seemed to be matching marriage ceremony bands.

The couple introduced they have been having a child collectively again in January.

The New Jersey native, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has been sharing her being pregnant journey with followers and documenting her altering physique on Instagram.

In April, she joked that her abdomen was indistinguishable from a basketball on-line.

‘These spot the distinction video games r getting tougher on daily basis,’ she playfully captioned a photograph of herself sitting in a recliner while holding a basketball subsequent to her child bump.

In February, Halsey shared: ‘It is unusual to look at your self change so rapidly.’

She went on: ‘I assumed being pregnant would give me robust, binary feeling about ‘womanhood’ however really it has leveled my notion of gender completely. My sensitivity to my physique has made me hyper conscious of my humanness and that is all.

Exhibiting! Halsey joked about her rising child bump as she in contrast it to a basketball in an Instagram put up in April