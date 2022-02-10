Pregnant kajal aggarwal share her baby bump photo and slams troller for body shaming.

Kajal Aggarwal’s post on body shaming

Kajal Aggarwal has written in this post that I am dealing with the most surprising changes happening in my life, body, home and most importantly my work. With this body shaming memes and some comments do not help me. Learn to be kind. If it is difficult then live and let live. This is my thought for all those who are going through similar life situations. It needs to be read.

our stomachs and breasts get bigger

Especially for those who do not understand this. Talking about her pregnancy journey, Kajal Aggarwal has written that during pregnancy many changes take place in our body. Including weight gain. Due to hormonal changes, our stomach and breast become bigger. Because the baby grows and our body prepares for breast feeding.

Kajal Aggarwal told the condition after becoming a mother

There is acne on the skin, there are stretch marks. Sometimes mood swings happen. Negative mood can lead to unhealthy and negative thoughts about the body. After giving birth, it also takes some time to return to the same way as before. It is also possible that we may never be completely back to what we looked like before pregnancy. And that’s fine.

Kajal Aggarwal said, fortunate to be a mother

While encouraging women, Kajal Aggarwal has written that we do not need to come under pressure at the time of the most beautiful moment of life. We must remember that the process of a little innocent’s life is a celebration. We are fortunate to have experienced that. This post of mine will help everyone my love to all of you.