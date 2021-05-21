Pregnant Little Mix star Perrie Edwards wows in a green robe and rocks wings in stunning snaps



They dazzled followers with the video to their new music Heartbreak Anthem, which sees them remodel into ‘winged fatales’.

And Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards was certain to amp up the glamour as she donned nude lingerie and a green robe in a stunning behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot.

The pregnant singer, 27, seemed sensational as she posed up a storm on a picket bench earlier than slipping into a glowing silver costume full with large wings.

Stunning: Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards was certain to amp up the glamour as she donned nude lingerie and a green robe in a stunning behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot

Perrie commanded consideration in her fringed sage robe, teasing followers with a glimpse of her child bump as she tied the floating garment round her abdomen.

The blonde magnificence wore her lengthy locks styled into excellent curls and added a contact of scorching crimson lipstick.

Whereas one other look from the shoot confirmed Perrie sporting assertion curls on the highest of her head and a extra dewy glow make-up look.

She seemed radiant in the stunning snap, leaning barely ahead to finest showcase her spectacular silver costume and feathered wings.

Dazzling: The pregnant singer, 27, seemed sensational as she donned a glowing silver costume full with large white wings in one other picture

Perrie’s bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who can be anticipating her first little one, and Jade Thirlwall additionally placed on a stunning show throughout the shoot.

A behind-the-scenes snap of the trio confirmed them posing by an aerial hoop, with Perrie holding onto the gold ring whereas carrying the sultry robe.

Mum-to-be Leigh-Anne additionally catches the attention in a hanging tan corset worn over a blue robe, with the star concealing her blossoming bump beneath the costume.

And Jade additionally seemed unimaginable in the stylised snap, standing inbetween her two buddies whereas scorching in a pearl and feather corset.

Woman gang: Perrie’s bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who can be anticipating her first little one, and Jade Thirlwall additionally placed on a stunning show throughout the shoot

It comes after the stunning trio dazzled as ‘winged fatales’ in the music video for his or her new single Heartbreak Anthem.

The pregnant singers joined Jade in dressing as stunning winged angels in the burlesque-inspired video for his or her epic collaboration with David Guetta and Galantis.

Heartbreak Anthem marks their first monitor recorded as a trio because the departure of Jesy Nelson in December.

And the group pulled out all of the stops for his or her newest enterprise, wowing in bejewelled bodysuits which confirmed hints of mums-to-be Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s child bumps.

Wow: Mum-to-be Perrie seemed radiant as she showcased her glowing make-up look in a selfie

Stunning: One other edgy picture confirmed the singer sporting a hanging coiffure whereas carrying her large white wings on set

Good one: Perrie shared a collection of the photographs to her Instagram profile, penning: ‘Her identify was Perrie, she was a showgirl, her costume and wings weighed a ton however she bossed it like a hun’

The women additionally donned one other set of showstopping ensembles as they strutted their stuff in the video.

Whereas additionally they confirmed off their daring sides by swinging from an aerial hoop – although at a secure distance from the bottom.

The video is directed by Samuel Douek, who took the lead on the band’s earlier visible Confetti and was shot at Wilton’s Music Corridor in London’s East Finish, one of many oldest grand music halls in the world.

The idea of the video is a sci-fi burlesque world and was impressed by Angela Carter’s notorious 1984 novel, with the trio reimagined as ‘winged fatales’.

Right here they arrive: The band commanded consideration in their stunning ‘winged fatales’ costumes

Galantis’ Christian Karlsson stated of the collaboration: ‘We’ve been engaged on Heartbreak Anthem for over a 12 months now!

‘It began with simply the chord development at a studio in London proper earlier than the pandemic. As many collaborations have gone in these instances, it was a distant work in progress for months, with stems despatched again and forth from London to Los Angeles to Stockholm to Paris.

‘We’d been speaking with David about working collectively for a very long time, and having Little Mix and their distinctive, sturdy vocals has made this one actually particular. Feels nice to lastly get this out into the world!’

Wow: Leigh-Anne shared glimpses of her rising child bump in the music video for his or her new single Heartbreak Anthem

Final week, the trio despatched their followers wild with a cryptic ‘hiya, it is me your ex’ countdown to mark their new single.

It’s the first music the group recorded after Jesy Nelson left the band in December, nevertheless it was leaked on-line, main the group to launch an investigation.

The girlband’s administration had been stated to have begun a probe into the leak after their first single as a three-piece appeared on-line.

Additionally on Friday, it was revealed that Little Mix have develop into the UK’s high incomes younger feminine performers, after boosting their joined fortune by £6million over the previous 12 months, giving them a mixed internet value of £54million.

They climbed their approach up The Sunday Instances newly-unveiled annual Wealthy Listing.

The information comes after it was reported by The Solar that Little Mix, who’re with Sony, have formally reduce monetary ties with Jesy, following her exit from the group.

Blooming beautiful: The pregnant singers joined Jade Thirwall, 28, in dressing as stunning winged angels in the burlesque-inspired video for his or her collaboration with David Guetta and Galantis

Work it: Heartbreak Anthem marks their first monitor recorded as a trio because the departure of Jesy Nelson in December

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade are anticipated to rake in a whopping £5 million from their upcoming tour, however Jesy will lose out on the revenue as she’ll now not function a director at their joint enterprise.

Nonetheless, Jesy is on the verge of raking in a few of her personal income, as she introduced she’s signed a new solo report cope with esteemed label Polydor, following a lot hypothesis about her future.

Jesy, 29, stop the band in December after ‘fixed stress’ had ‘taken a toll on her psychological well being’, and stays a director and shareholder in their firm.

Blossoming: And the group pulled out all of the stops for his or her newest enterprise, wowing in bejewelled bodysuits which confirmed hints of mums-to-be Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s child bumps

Radiant: Mums-to-be Perrie and Leigh-Anne seemed radiant as they carried out in the burlesque-inspired video

Beautiful: The idea of the video is a sci-fi burlesque world and was impressed by Angela Carter’s notorious 1984 novel, with the trio reimagined as ‘winged fatales’

Jesy just lately mentioned her departure from Little Mix in the interview and voiced fears her psychological well being may have deteriorated to a deadly level.

Gracing the quilt of Cosmopolitan’s June concern, the musician admitted she would have ‘ended up again the place I used to be 5 years in the past’ – following her suicide try – if she did not depart the band and ‘freed herself’ final December.

The singer additionally revealed that includes in the video for Candy Melody marked her ‘breaking level’.

In 2019, Jesy additionally bravely shared that she as soon as tried to take her personal life after years of relentless trolling, and went on to provide her award-winning BBC documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, which detailed her struggles in the highlight.