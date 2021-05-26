Pregnant Rachel Riley looks cheerful as she leaves the Countdown studios

By | May 26, 2021
Pregnant Rachel Riley looks cheerful as she leaves the Countdown studios

Pregnant Rachel Riley looks cheerful as she leaves the Countdown studios with a bouquet of flowers in hand

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline

Her husband Pasha Kovalev just lately revealed he’s making an attempt to guard his spouse from merciless on-line feedback.

Nevertheless, Rachel Riley regarded cheerful as she left the Countdown studios in Manchester on Wednesday.

The mathematician, 35, regarded on cloud 9 as she headed dwelling with a big bouquet of flowers in her hand.   

Rachel regarded radiant in a gray T-shirt that she teamed with black skinny denims. 

The TV star donned a cream shearling jacket and opted for consolation as properly as fashion in white trainers. 

Her blonde locks fell in free curls and she accomplished the look by including a pop of color with a slick of pink lipstick. 

She carried a big bouquet of pink and blue flowers as she left work and headed dwelling to reunite along with her associate and their daughter Maven, 16 months.

Stunning: The mathematician, 35, regarded on cloud 9 as she headed dwelling with a big bouquet of flowers in her hand

Beautiful: Rachel regarded radiant in a gray T-shirt that she teamed with black skinny denims

Type: The TV star donned a cream shearling jacket and opted for consolation as properly as fashion in white trainers

Final week, Rachel’s husband Pasha revealed he’s making an attempt to guard his pregnant spouse from merciless on-line feedback despatched by web trolls.

 As the dancer, 41, and Rachel predict their second little one, Pasha mentioned he’s ‘making an attempt to guard her as a lot as I can by offering a protected atmosphere at dwelling’.

He added: ‘That is all I can do and attempt to direct her consideration to the good issues.’

Chatting with OK!, the Strictly star added he steers away from merciless on-line feedback aimed toward Rachel, admitting: ‘I by no means have a look at feedback on-line and Rachel is making an attempt to get some extent throughout about racial abuse or home violence and she will get again very ridiculous messages. Folks utterly miss the level and discuss one thing irrelevant.’

Residence candy dwelling: She carried a big bouquet of pink and blue flowers as she left work and headed dwelling to reunite along with her associate and their daughter Maven, 16 months

Candy: Rachel’s husband Pasha revealed he’s making an attempt to guard his pregnant spouse from merciless on-line feedback despatched by web trolls

His feedback got here a month after he revealed he worries how trolls’ hurtful messages may have an effect on their unborn child.

Chatting with The Mirror, he mentioned: ‘I positively can see the way it stresses her. The smallest stress impacts how the child’s growth goes.’

The performer added that he hates seeing hate flourish on-line the place there may be much less accountability.

He defined: ‘In the event you come as much as somebody on the road and inform them one thing like that, you are most likely going to get some kind of repercussion. You would be held accountable to your actions.

Scary: Rachel beforehand revealed the stress of receiving hateful messages on-line stopped her first daughter from kicking when she was pregnant along with her

‘On-line there is a restricted quantity of repercussion, and it opens a floodgate. It needs to be stopped.’

Rachel beforehand revealed the stress of receiving hateful messages on-line stopped her first daughter from kicking when she was pregnant along with her.

The Countdown star had been a vocal critic of Jeremy Corbyn and the anti-antisemitism row in the Labour Celebration and obtained horrific messages on-line as a end result.

Household enjoyable: The pregnant mathematician was heading dwelling to reunite along with her associate and their daughter Maven, 16 months

