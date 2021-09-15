Preity Zangiani rejects Bigg Boss 15: Actress Preeti Zhangiani rejects Bigg Boss 15 offer saying she can’t stay home for even 2 days

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is starting from October 3 and the producers hosting Salman Khan have started contacting celebrities for this season. The producers have recently approached Tina Dutta, Manav Gohil, Simba Nagpal and Reem Sheikh for the show. Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Shamita Shetty’s co-star Preeti Zhangiani was also offered ‘Bigg Boss 15’, but she turned it down.

This was revealed by Preeti Zhangiani in an interview given to ‘Aaj Tak’. Preity said that she has been getting offers from ‘Bigg Boss’ for the last few years, but she refuses every time. This time too he got a call from the show’s creative team, but he refused.



Every time I turn down an offer

When asked the reason for this, Preity Zangiani said that she will not be able to stay in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house for even two days. This reality show is not for him. That’s why she refused to do the show every time.

The winner wants to meet Shamita Shetty

When Preity Zangiani was asked about her ‘Mohabbatein’ co-star Shamita Shetty’s game plan, she said that she can’t say anything as she doesn’t follow Bigg Boss at all. She said that her bond with Shamita is not even deep, but Shamita wants to win ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

She started her career in 1997 and made her Bollywood debut in 2000

Speaking of her career, Preity Zangiani started her career in 1997 with a music album. Then, in 1999, he starred in Southern films. That year he acted in 3 Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu language films. Preity made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film ‘Mohabbatein’. In 2017, he took a break from movies.



‘Bigg Boss OTT’ ends on September 18

On the other hand, if we talk about ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, it ends on September 18th. The show currently stars Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, Divya Agarwal, Prateek Sahajpal and Neha Bhasin. Also, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is starting from October 3, which will also feature actress Rekha this time around, which will be part of ‘Tree of Fortune’.