Preity Zinta at her family farm in Shimla: Preity Zinta officially became a farmer She visited apple orchards on her family farm in Shimla

Preity Zinta is living far away from the film world and glamorous life these days. Away from Bollywood, nowadays she is focusing on agriculture (Preity Zinta officially became a farmer). Preeti has shared a video from her farmhouse in Shimla, in which she is dancing happily when she sees a tree full of apples.

While sharing this video, Preeti wrote that after so many days she was very excited to see the apple tree and she shot this video as soon as the rain stopped. Preeti has said that she is happy to make this video, soon after it started raining again. Preeti has said that she spent the beautiful days of her childhood with her grandparents and uncles and aunts. Et Pal explained what the rules are there for the season. Eating in the grading hall was forbidden, workers should not bother them while cutting apples, playing with apples or throwing them here and there.





Preeti said that her favorite job is to pick apples and collect the biggest and smallest apples and besides that she also likes to make juice from these apples. Preeti wrote, ‘I became an official farmer two years ago and I am happy to be a part of the apple farming community in the Himachal Pradesh.’



In this video, Preity Zinta tells that she is at her family’s farmhouse in Shimla, where there are apple trees all around. Preeti says it is raining in Shimla right now and she is reliving her childhood memories. Preeti is showing the apples lying on the trees and Himachal is saying that the apples are the best in the world.

Preeti says in the video, ‘Now that I am officially a farmer, not now, I will always come here.’ Preeti often shares farming-related videos, sometimes showing her planting strawberries and sometimes vegetables grown in the backyard.

