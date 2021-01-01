Preity Zinta at her family farm in Shimla: Preity Zinta officially became a farmer She visited apple orchards on her family farm in Shimla
Preeti said that her favorite job is to pick apples and collect the biggest and smallest apples and besides that she also likes to make juice from these apples. Preeti wrote, ‘I became an official farmer two years ago and I am happy to be a part of the apple farming community in the Himachal Pradesh.’
In this video, Preity Zinta tells that she is at her family’s farmhouse in Shimla, where there are apple trees all around. Preeti says it is raining in Shimla right now and she is reliving her childhood memories. Preeti is showing the apples lying on the trees and Himachal is saying that the apples are the best in the world.
Preeti says in the video, ‘Now that I am officially a farmer, not now, I will always come here.’ Preeti often shares farming-related videos, sometimes showing her planting strawberries and sometimes vegetables grown in the backyard.
#Preity #Zinta #family #farm #Shimla #Preity #Zinta #officially #farmer #visited #apple #orchards #family #farm #Shimla
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.