Preity Zinta is mother of 34 Children, married to foreign businessman | Preity Zinta is the mother of ’34 children’, was secretly married five years ago

New Delhi: Preity Zinta, once ranked as the most bubbly actress of Hindi cinema, has been missing from the screen in recent years. Preity Zinta’s career, which has given blockbuster films like ‘Veer Zara’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, is now taking off. Today she is being counted among the aging actresses.

adopted 34 girls

You know about Preity Zinta’s acting and film, but do you know that Preity is the mother of ’34 daughters’. Yes, in the year 2009, he adopted 34 orphan girls from Rishikesh together and he took this decision on the occasion of his birthday. Preity Zinta visits those girls at least twice a year.

Preeti’s last film

Preity Zinta’s last film was ‘Bhaiyya Ji Superhit’. However, during the IPL, she is often seen encouraging her cricket team Kings XI Punjab.

Preeti’s husband

Preity Zinta These days, she is enjoying her married life. Preity married American Citizen Jean Goodenough in the year 2016 in a private ceremony held in Los Angeles on February 29. Both were married in a secret way. Wedding photos came in the media after about 6 months of marriage.

