Preity Zinta Surrogacy mother of Twins before she adopted 34 girl child in Rishikesh Also Bought Punjab Kings IPL Team To Fulfill Her Father Wish with Ness Wadia

Preity Zinta, the owner of IPL franchise Punjab Kings, has become the mother of twins through surrogacy. But do you know that she is already a mother of 34 girls. Apart from this, there has also been a big reason behind joining cricket.

Bollywood’s famous actress Preity Zinta has recently become the mother of two twins through surrogacy. Preeti also has a deep connection with the world of cricket. Preeti has been associated with India’s T20 league IPL for more than 13 years. She is the co-owner of Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab). But do you know why he bought this team?

Preity Zinta bought the team of Punjab in 2008 and at that time the name of this team was Kings XI Punjab. Unfortunately, this team has not been able to win the IPL title till date, but Preity Zinta never lost her courage for her team. In fact, it is said that Preeti had bought this team to pay tribute to her late father, Mr. Durganand Zinta.

Preity Zinta’s father was posted in the army and he wanted to set up a sports club for the country in Shimla in which the youth would get opportunities. After this, when Preeti was about 13 years old, in 1988 her father died in a car accident. Her mother was also injured in this accident, after which she also passed away two years later. That is, at the age of 15, the shadow of both parents was lifted from Preeti’s head.

After this Preity Zinta made her own path. Established himself in Bollywood and also fulfilled his father’s dream by joining sports in 2008. In 2008, Preity along with Ness Wadia bought the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Even today Preeti is the co-owner of the team along with husband Ness Wadia.

How did you become the mother of 34 children?

As we told that Preity Zinta was orphaned at the age of just 15. He faced everything we call hard work. They know the meaning of living in poverty and hardship. This was the reason that when the mistress of Punjab Kings went to Rishikesh in 2009, she adopted 34 girls. Preeti bears all the expenses of these girls and also visits them twice a year.

Significantly, while sharing good news recently on her Instagram, Preity Zinta told that she and Ness have become parents to twins. She welcomes twins Jai Zinta and Jia Zinta into her life. Apart from this, he also thanked the medical staff who helped him in his surrogacy.