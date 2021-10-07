Preity Zinta teases Aryan Khan: Preity Zinta Video: This video is from February this year, when the players were being auctioned for the IPL.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is currently in the custody of the NCB for having a drug party on a cruise. His bail is set to be heard in court on Thursday. Meanwhile, a video of actress Preity Zinta going viral, in which she is seen teasing Aryan Khan. In fact, the video is from February this year, when the players were being auctioned for the IPL.

Shah Rukh Khan did not appear in the IPL auction held in February this year but his son Aryan Khan did. A video of that time is going viral on social media. During the auction, all eyes of the team were on Tamil Nadu batsman Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta added him to her Punjab Kings squad for Rs 5.25 crore. After this, Preity Zinta expressed her happiness and started teasing Aryan and said, ‘We have found Shah Rukh.’



It is worth noting that during a drugs party held on a cruise in Mumbai on Sunday, eight people, including Aryan Khan, were arrested in an NCB raid. Aryan Khan was later remanded in NCB custody till October 7. He is now on bail and well-known lawyer Satish Manshinde is fighting his case. At the same time, all the celebs in the Bollywood industry have come forward in support of Shah Rukh Khan after his son got into trouble.