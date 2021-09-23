Prem Chopra Birthday Special: Prem Chopra Birthday Special He said when his daughter was quietly watching his movie and then she was looking at him

Listening to ‘Prem Chopra Naam Hai Mera’, one remembers the most dangerous villain in Bollywood, Prem Chopra, who had ruined the life of a hero in many films. It is said that the more powerful the villains in the film, the more intelligent the heroes will appear in the film. That is, the hero’s heroism depends largely on the villain’s character. One of the few such villains in Bollywood is Prem Chopra, who looked so horrible on screen that there would be a strange panic in the audience that he did not know what trouble he would create for the hero now.

Prem Chopra is celebrating his 86th birthday today (September 23, 2021). Prem Chopra was born on September 23, 1935 in Lahore and later came to Simla with his family after partition. His childhood was spent in these mountains. After his early education at Shimla School, Prem Chopra graduated from Punjab University. He loved drama since college and was very active in the plays organized there. Going against his parents, after completing his degree, he reached Mumbai (then called Bombay) with a dream of acting. He used to live in Colaba and go to the studio to show his portfolio. He started working for The Times of India to make a living until he came to Mumbai and got a job in films.

Prem Chopra saw the work of paper circulation in Bengal, Orissa and Bihar, which required going out 20 days a month. To save time, Chopra would have called the agent at the station so that he could return immediately. Thus, the tour, which usually takes 20 days, was completed by Chopra in 12 days. The rest of the time he spent wandering from one studio to another.

One day a strange thing happened to them. He was traveling by train and an unknown person talking to him asked if he wanted to work in film. Chopra went with him to Ranjit Studios where the producers were looking for a hero for ‘Chaudhary Karnal Singh’. In the Punjabi film ‘Chaudhary Colonel Singh’, he got the lead role along with the famous star Jabeen Jalil. He then got a fee of Rs 2,500 for his first film. It took about 3 years to complete this film.

In the meantime, she made some Bollywood films like ‘Wo Kaun Thi?’, ‘Shaheed’, ‘Main Shaadi Karne Chala’, ‘Teesri Manzil’. In the 60s, however, Chopra did not look at film as his full-time career. Chopra made 4 films before ‘Wo Kaun Thi’. Sukhdev’s character in the film ‘Shaheed’ is one of the few positive roles he was given by Manoj Kumar, while his villainous characters flooded the screen at the time. After the film ‘Upkar’ in 1967, he left the Times of India and joined the film industry.

Its disintegration lasted from 1967 to 1995. The duo also appeared in front of the actress Bindu, which had many more films like ‘Lagan’ (1971), ‘Kati Patang’, ‘Do Raaste’, ‘Dag’, ‘Chupa Rustam’. Prem Chopra’s powerful dialogues set him apart from other villains. Their dialogues have become more famous than the dialogues in the movies. For example, “Those whose houses are made of glass, turn off the lights and change their clothes”, Prem Chopra said in the film ‘Ali Baba Chalis Chor’ that ‘the king’s prediction is very wrong .. and when it is wrong, so he is not a king’, Sautan Prem Chopra had a very famous dialogue in the film, ‘I am a stone breaker with a mirror’, Kati Patang had a dialogue in the film, ‘Kailash does not think himself, others’ forced me to think ‘, in’ Waris ‘he said,’ Snake his hood I know how to crush him before I pick him up. ‘ Apart from this, the dialogue ‘Prem Chopra Naam Hai Mera’ was also very popular, which was suggested to him by Raj Kapoor.

However, Prem Chopra believes that the kind of personality you portray on screen has the same effect on you. People began to leave a negative impression on him, which he considered a complement to himself. Prem Chopra believes that this gave him so much work and he was able to grow on his own. However, in an interview to The Indian Express, Prem Chopra told a story about her daughter, who was so scared of her film that she could not even talk to her.

In the interview, he said, ‘I took her to the premiere of the film, because she wanted to see her father’s work. Throughout the film she remained completely silent and watched every scene very carefully. When the movie was over, we went out and she kept looking at me and she didn’t even talk to me. She was shocked. She began to think about what had suddenly happened to her father who wandered around the house as a clown. Then I sat him down and explained that his joker is always a joker and what I do in movies is just my job. I explained that it was necessary because only then could we teach him in a good school, buy a big car. Although it took him a while to figure it out, he finally realized the difference.

During her first film, her mother was diagnosed with oral cancer and died. Prem Chopra now has to take care of his 9-year-old sister and 4 brothers as well. Prem Chopra started treating his sister as a daughter. After this, this love came for Prem Chopra’s marriage and this relationship was with Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Kapoor’s sister Uma. Uma’s relationship with famous director Lekh Tandon was brought to Prem Chopra. Prem Chopra was married to Uma and had three daughters Rakita, Puneeta and Prema.

Rakita is married to Rahul Nanda (film publicity designer), Puneeta is married to Vikas Bhalla and Prema is married to Sherman Joshi.

Prem Chopra has made more than 350 films in the last 50 years, in which he became famous only for his villainous character. He made his film debut in 1960 with ‘Mood Mud Ke Na Dekh’. The film did not do well at the box office, after which Prem Chopra turned to Punjabi films. His main films include ‘Hum Hindustani’, ‘Wo Kaun Thi?’, ‘Shaheed’, ‘Mera Saya’, ‘Prem Pujari’, ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, ‘Kati Patang’, ‘Do Anjaane’, ‘Kala Sona’. ‘,’ Dostana ‘,’ Kranti ‘,’ Janewar ‘,’ Phool Bane Angare ‘,’ Mehbooba ‘and others.

