Prem Chopra, who came with the dream of becoming a hero, became a villain, told interesting anecdote on Kapil’s show

Hindi cinema’s veteran actor and famous villain of films Prem Chopra is still known for his negative role. He has done about 320 films and has proved his mettle in every film. He has earned both name and fame in the film industry. Of course, he may have been playing the role of a villain in films, but his dream was always to be a hero. Although his parents wanted him to be a doctor or an IAS officer.

He told in The Kapil Sharma Show how he turned from hero to villain. Prem Chopra said that he started his career as a hero in Punjabi films. The name of the film was Chaudhary Karnal Singh, which also received the National Award. After this film of hers, she worked in more films, but she could not become a hit.

Prem Chopra laughed and said that the example of a hero is given that his first film was done tremendously, the second was forced. Prem further told that at that time there was not much exposure in the Punjabi industry. After which he started working in Hindi films. Where he got the role of Villain and people liked his character very much.

Mehboob suggested becoming a villain: It is said that when Prem could not work as a hero, Mehboob asked him to play the role of villain. After getting these suggestions, he tried his luck as a villain and gradually went on to become the dangerous villain of Bollywood.

Let us tell you that Prem Chopra’s childhood was spent in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He took his early education in Shimla itself. After which he took admission in Panjab University for graduation. Where he fell in love with acting along with studies and made up his mind to become a hero. As soon as he completed his studies, he came to Mumbai and struggled to enter the film industry for a long time.