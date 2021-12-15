Prem Shukla vs Supriya Shrinate on Ajay Mishra Kashi Vishwanath Corridore in Aajtak Debate show Chitra Tripathi

Political parties have now come face to face with the grand inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. While the opposition is calling it an election gimmick of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party is not missing out on the reaction of the opposition to their frustration.

In the debate show, the BJP spokesperson used the word ‘male vampire’ for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to which Congress’s Supriya Shrinet objected, also asked the anchor of the show that you should be punished for using derogatory words for the former Prime Minister. Should have struck. In fact, Congress spokesperson accused the BJP of immoral behavior and said that what is the compulsion that the Prime Minister is having to keep in his cabinet the person whose son has been accused of killing farmers.

Responding to this, BJP leader Prem Shukla took the names of some Congress ministers and asked whether the Congress had kept them in its cabinet under compulsion. He said that for what reason Rajiv Gandhi made HK L Bhagat, the killer of Sikhs, a minister. Here he called the former Prime Minister a male vampire and said that the male vampire says that if a big tree falls, the earth shakes. He said that the person who killed 10,000 Sikhs was given Bharat Ratna by Congress.

Countering this attack of the BJP leader, Supriya Srineta said that words like male vampire were used for the former prime minister who was murdered with conspiracy by terrorists, who lit the flame of information and technology revolution in India. He said that this shows their dirty and deranged mentality. BJP spokesperson got angry on this remark of Shrinet and started shouting that he only gets abuses.

For your information, let us tell you that there was a lot of uproar in the house today regarding the resignation of Ajay Mishra. The BJP rejected Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s demand for resignation and said the Lakhimpur Kheri issue cannot be discussed in Parliament as it is sub-judice. Opposition parties intensified their attack on the central government after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the killing of four farmers and a journalist as a “well-planned conspiracy”. And he is demanding the resignation of Union Minister Mishra.