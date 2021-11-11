premier-league-2021-LPL-full-schedule-five-teams-will-play-total-20-league-matches-and-4-playoff-matches-will-be-played-in-colombo-and-hambantota – Lanka Premier League: T20 cricket will be celebrated in Sri Lanka, there will be a total of 24 matches in this league of 5 teams; Check out the full schedule of the tournament here

The second season of the Lanka Premier League 2021 will be played from December 5 to December 23. The first 20 matches will be played in Colombo, then the second phase i.e. four matches of the playoff will be played in Hambantota. There will be a total of 24 matches in this season. December 24 has been reserved for the final.

The squads of the five teams for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) have been announced on Wednesday. This tournament will start from 5th December 2021 and the final match will be played on 23rd December 2021. A reserve day has also been kept for the final match of this league. A total of 24 matches will be played in this tournament.

Let us tell you that this will be the second season of the Lanka Premier League. Five teams are participating in this season. The first match of the season was held on 5 December between Galle and Jaffna at Colombo’s R. It will be played at Premadasa International Stadium. A total of 20 matches will be played in the first round of the tournament and all these matches will be held in Colombo.

This will be followed by Qualifier-1, Eliminator and Qualifier-2 at the Mahindra Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The final match will also be played at the same ground on December 23. The day of December 24 has also been reserved for the title match.

Let us tell you about the format of the tournament that after the league stage, the top-2 teams in the points table will play Qualifier-1 and the third-fourth placed teams will play the eliminator. The winning team of Qualifier-1 will advance to the final and the winning team of Eliminator will play the losing team in Qualifier-1 in Qualifier-2.

Lanka Premier League: Irfan Pathan and Shahid Afridi did not get place, 3 out of 5 icon cricketers older than 40 years; see full list

The final match will be played between the winning team of Qualifier-1 and Qualifier-2. The final of the Lanka Premier League 2021 will be played on 23 December in Hambantota.

It is worth noting that the squads of all the teams were announced on Wednesday. 20-20 players have been selected for each team. Each team has one foreign and one indigenous icon player. Each team has 14 local and six foreign players.

Full Schedule of LPL 2021 (Source- srilankacricket.lk)

RPICS- R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

MRICS- Mahindra Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Five teams (Dambula Giants, Galle Gladiators, Colombo Stars, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Warriors) are participating in this season. Foreign players have been selected in 4 categories. These categories are Icon Overseas, Diamond Overseas, Gold Overseas and Classic Overseas. 3 players have been selected in the Gold Overseas category.

At the same time, local players have been kept in 10 categories. These categories are Icon Local, Diamond Local, Gold Local-A, Gold Local-B, Classic Local, Emerging Local and Supplementary Local-1, Supplementary Local-2, Supplementary Local-3 and Supplementary Local-4. Gold Local-B has two players, while Classic Local and Emerging Local have 3 and 2 players respectively.