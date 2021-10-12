Premium sedan Honda City will be available here for 3.4 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you want to buy a premium car, then Honda City is available here at less than half the price, the company will also provide money back guarantee and warranty plan.

In the car sector of the country, after the hatchback segment, premium cars of the mid-range sedan segment are preferred, in which sedans of companies like Honda, Hyundai, Maruti, are present in the long range.

If you also like sedans with premium features but have never been able to make the budget to buy them. So know here the complete details of the offer to buy Honda City starting Rs 11.16 lakh for just Rs 3.4 lakh.

But before that, get the complete details of the premium features and specifications of this premium car. Honda City is a premium sedan car with premium design and features. Which is also the best selling sedan of its company.

In this Honda City, the company has given a 1498 cc engine which is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine. This engine generates 121 PS of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features given in this sedan, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like connected car technology, engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, control mounted steering wheel and multi-adjustable steering wheel have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Honda claims that this Honda City gives a mileage of 17.8 kmpl. After knowing the features and specifications of Honda City, you can take complete information about the offers to buy this car very cheap.

This car has been offered by the second hand car selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and has priced it at just Rs 3,40,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of February 2010 and the ownership of the car is first. This car has run 22,754 km so far. Its registration is registered at DL-8C RTO office in Delhi.

On the purchase of this Honda City, the company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility on this car.

In the loan facility, you can take it home with zero down payment. After which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 7,870 every month for the next 60 months.