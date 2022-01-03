Preparations underway for Monday snow approaching area



NEW YORK (WABC) — Preparations are underway ahead of snow approaching the New York City area.

It will be the first snowstorm of the season and the first for the city under the Eric Adams administration.

“We are ready to meet the storm head-on. This is where we are as a city. This city is prepared because of the professionals that are here,” said Mayor Adams.

About 700 sanitation salt spreaders were out on Sunday night, Sanitation has about 20 percent out sick, but Commissioner Ed Greyson, who is still leading the department, says they’re extending tours to make up for the staff shortages.

“We have been preparing for winter since last winter,” said Greyson.

New York City Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon for parts of southern New Jersey including Ocean County. Southern New Jersey and parts of Long Island will see the heaviest snow.

“If you are out, and come upon a plowing or spreading operation, please let them pass, and clear the roadway,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

In New Jersey, Governor Murphy did issue a State of Emergency, but only for four South Jersey counties expected to get higher totals. However, he did note that we are dealing with more volatile weather now, referring to some of the summer and fall storms like Hurricane Ida…. saying storms now are more likely to change course and surprise us.

The department will also dispatch more than 2,000 plows in the event that 2 inches of snow accumulates.

Amtrak is canceling trains ahead of the inclement weather.

Due to severe weather warnings, Trains 85 and 86 that are scheduled to depart on Monday, January 3, are canceled. For reservation assistance please call us at 1-800-872-7245. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 3, 2022

New Jersey Transit is currently running at full capacity.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg – now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Share your weather photos and videos, and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms