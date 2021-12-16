Presentation of different colors of love

Writer and journalist Jupinderjit Singh’s collection of poetry ‘Silent Conversations’ was released through ‘Performed Poetry’ directed by artist Nisha Luthra. The sentiments of the book were expressed through an artistic presentation called ‘Ardhanarishvara’.

This poetry collection is the fourth book of Jupinderjit Singh and the first collection of poems. On this occasion Jupinderjit said- ‘My poems are romantic but not limited to expressions of love or rejection and heartbreak. It’s about the tensions, expectations, conversations, and the storm within us before and after meeting our boyfriends. I believe that many poems are from a feminine point of view. Jupinderjit said that ‘Silent Conversation’ is the title of one of my poems. I have presented my collection of poems which explore the different shades of love. Based on six poems by Roots. This spectacular presentation lasted for 20 minutes.

Nisha Luthra explains the reason for naming the performance ‘Ardhanarishvara’ saying that ‘Through this performance, we have taken a deep dive into the journey of accepting the male and female energies to reach our highest self like Lord Shiva, One who is the embodiment of male and female energies and the attainment of their dual energies is called ‘Ardhanarishvara’. The entire performance was summed up by Varun Khanna with his performance. It is noteworthy that Jupinder wrote his first poem in class IX as a love letter to his Hindi teacher. The collection presented in ‘Silent Conversations’ includes some of the best poems by Jupinder from his early writing years till date.