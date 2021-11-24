President Biden Arrives in Nantucket for Thanksgiving



But with his new job, Mr. Biden brings a dazzling range of security personnel, media members and White House officials, not to mention a parade of family members: their children, Ashley and Hunter; Hunter’s wife Melissa; Grandchildren Naomi, Finnegan, Macy, Natalie, Hunter Biden II and Beau; And Naomi’s fianc, Peter Neal.

Noah Karburg, assistant manager of Nantucket Memorial Airport, said: He noted that the island welcomed former Secretary of State John Kerry and former Vice President Mike Pence. However, for the arrival of Air Force One on Tuesday night, he has asked his staff to stop a little later than usual.

“We really want to handle big planes,” he said.

Democrat Rip of Massachusetts. William Keating said his phone line was filled with calls from residents describing the extra security presence on the island.

“These are people who have a habit of coming and going with celebrities,” said Mr. Keating, who represents Nantucket as well as Martha’s Vineyard, where Obama’s home is. “But I think that’s the whole point of just going with the servants and the president.”

Bidens took a break from Thanksgiving in Nantucket in 2015, just six months after BU died at the age of 46 from brain cancer. Instead they went to Rome that year. The family has since returned to the island from time to time, but Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign trip commitment did not lead to a Thanksgiving on the island in 2019. Last year, out of concern for an epidemic, he moved to Rehoboth, Dale. Stayed here

“People remembered him, but most of them were sympathetic,” Mr Fritch said.

One thing the president won’t be able to escape during his vacation is that employers across the country, including local Fairgrounds restaurants and puddle pubs, are reminded of the labor shortage, where patrons are greeted with signs of potential delay.