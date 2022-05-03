World

President Biden hosts Bill Clinton for lunch at the White House

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
President Biden hosts Bill Clinton for lunch at the White House
Written by admin
President Biden hosts Bill Clinton for lunch at the White House

President Biden hosts Bill Clinton for lunch at the White House

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden hosted a luncheon for former President Bill Clinton at the White House on Monday, the White House confirmed.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Biden and Clinton were ready for “extensive discussions.”

“He spoke to her a few weeks ago,” Saki said.

“They talked about having lunch a few weeks ago, so it’s a chance to do just that,” Saki said. “I’m sure they’ll have a wide-ranging conversation.”

U.S. President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden (C) and former President Bill Clinton (R) attend a memorial service for U.S. Senator Robert Bird on July 2, 2010, at the State Capitol in Charleston, West Virginia. REUTERS / Larry Downing (United States - Tags: politics)

U.S. President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden (C) and former President Bill Clinton (R) attend a memorial service for U.S. Senator Robert Bird on July 2, 2010, at the State Capitol in Charleston, West Virginia. REUTERS / Larry Downing (United States – Tags: politics)
(Reuters / Larry Downing)

Saki added that Biden also had lunch with former President Barack Obama last week.

The luncheon between Biden and Clinton took place a few days after the two former foreign ministers attended the funeral.

President Joe Biden is speaking at the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

President Joe Biden is speaking at the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

Madeleine Albright.

Madeleine Albright Funeral: World Leaders, DC Elite

Both Biden and Clinton praised Albright at his funeral at Washington National Cathedral last Wednesday. Former First Lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to Albright, who died March 23.

Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at Washington National Cathedral in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at Washington National Cathedral in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

READ Also  Paramus Police Say No Shots Fired – Gadget Clock

Lawmakers remember Madeleine Albright’s ‘significant’ legacy after her death: ‘Americans lived beyond their dreams’

Biden also hosted Obama at the White House last month to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

President Joe Biden, left, speaks with former President Barack Obama before the opening of the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, April 26, 2022, in Washington. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are right. (AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

President Joe Biden, left, speaks with former President Barack Obama before the opening of the funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, April 26, 2022, in Washington. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are right. (AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

Pat Ward of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#President #Biden #hosts #Bill #Clinton #lunch #White #House

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment