President Biden hosts Bill Clinton for lunch at the White House

President Biden hosted a luncheon for former President Bill Clinton at the White House on Monday, the White House confirmed.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Biden and Clinton were ready for “extensive discussions.”

“He spoke to her a few weeks ago,” Saki said.

“They talked about having lunch a few weeks ago, so it’s a chance to do just that,” Saki said. “I’m sure they’ll have a wide-ranging conversation.”

Saki added that Biden also had lunch with former President Barack Obama last week.

The luncheon between Biden and Clinton took place a few days after the two former foreign ministers attended the funeral.

Madeleine Albright.

Both Biden and Clinton praised Albright at his funeral at Washington National Cathedral last Wednesday. Former First Lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to Albright, who died March 23.

Biden also hosted Obama at the White House last month to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

