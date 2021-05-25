President Biden Marks One-Year Anniversary of Death of George Floyd

President Biden will meet on Tuesday with family of George Floyd to mark the anniversary of his loss of life and the beginning of a nationwide racial reckoning in opposition to police brutality.

The assembly on the White Home shall be non-public, White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned throughout a information convention on Monday. A number of members of the household, with whom Ms. Psaki mentioned Mr. Biden have developed relationships, will attend, together with a number of siblings, and his daughter, Gianna.

A video of the killing of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis — which confirmed an officer kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — sparked the biggest racial justice protests in generations and introduced a way of urgency to negotiations over police reform in Congress . The officer on the middle of Mr. Floyd’s killing, Derek Chauvin, was convicted final month of second-degree homicide, third-degree homicide, and second-degree manslaughter.

However police reform laws, referred to as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, has languished in Congress, as events spar over a measure that might alter a authorized protect referred to as certified immunity that protects cops in brutality circumstances. The White Home had set its personal deadline for Congress to cross the laws, which Ms. Psaki acknowledged on Monday is not going to be met.