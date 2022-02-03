President Biden, Mayor Adams Discuss How Federal Government Can Help Stop Flow Of Illegal Guns Into NYC – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden arrived in the Big Apple on Thursday as the White House announced a new plan to get guns off the street.

The commander-in-chief’s visit includes a meeting with a new gun-trafficking task force at NYPD headquarters, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

The president’s visit is giving Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul a very high-profile spotlight to press for federal assistance in combating the pandemic of gun violence that has led to the shooting of six NYPD officers since the beginning of the year and countless civilians.

At police headquarters they are expected to talk with members of a new gun-trafficking task force that brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

“I’m asking the president to refund or give additional funding to ATF, make sure we do a combined effort of city, state, and federal lawmakers similar to what we did during 9/11 to stop terrorism. Now we must deal with this domestic terror we’re facing,” Adams said.

Adams told CBS2 about some of the ways he wants the president and the federal government to help New York City get guns off the street after the violence that has terrorized residents.

Adams has a big ask. He wants the president and Attorney General Merrick Garland to have federal prosecutors seek stiffer penalties for people involved in the illegal sale of guns and those who move guns across state lines.

“We must now knit the task force together so we can share the information, go after those illegal gun dealers and look at the laws that are causing some of this violence and over-proliferation of guns on our streets,” Adams said.

Marvin Richardson, acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, admits the federal laws are outdated.

“You have to remember the Gun Control Act of 1968 is 54 years old. The National Firearms Act of 1934 is 88 years old,” Richardson said.

Those laws make it difficult to go after specific weapons, especially legal semi-automatic handguns that can be converted into an illegal machine guns in a matter of seconds, and capable of firing off more than 30 rounds almost instantaneously.

Before the president left Washington on Thursday, the White House announced a host of new initiatives, including:

More resources for U.S. Attorneys offices to combat violent crime at the local level

A national enforcement program to train prosecutors how to move against “ghost guns,” guns assembled from kits available on the internet that are not regulated by federal gun laws

“You are really putting together a toxic soup of violence that is going to impact this entire country. These ghost guns, right now, we’re not clear on the laws as some jurisdiction, because these guns are disassembled, they’re not charged them as possession,” Adams said.

And with the mid-term elections coming up, the visit has sweeping political implications for the president and Democratic leaders. Republicans are trying to make hay by claiming the Democrats are soft on crime. The challenge for the president is to balance getting guns of the street with the demand for police reforms.