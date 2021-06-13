President Biden: Queen Reminds Me of My Mother

President Biden known as Queen Elizabeth “extraordinarily gracious” and mentioned she reminded him of his mom after a gathering at Windsor Fort on Sunday.

“She jogged my memory of my mom in phrases of the look of her and simply the generosity,” he mentioned, including that he didn’t suppose “she could be insulted” by the comparability.

The 2 traded tales of dwelling in Windsor Fort and the White Home and coping with visits from the general public, they usually loved tea with the primary girl, Dr. Jill Biden.

Mr. Biden mentioned the queen requested about China’s chief, Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Mr. Biden is assembly with Mr. Putin on Wednesday and wrapped up the Group of 7 assembly on Sunday by cautioning towards the rising affect of China.