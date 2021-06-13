President Biden: Queen Reminds Me of My Mother
President Biden known as Queen Elizabeth “extraordinarily gracious” and mentioned she reminded him of his mom after a gathering at Windsor Fort on Sunday.
“She jogged my memory of my mom in phrases of the look of her and simply the generosity,” he mentioned, including that he didn’t suppose “she could be insulted” by the comparability.
The 2 traded tales of dwelling in Windsor Fort and the White Home and coping with visits from the general public, they usually loved tea with the primary girl, Dr. Jill Biden.
Mr. Biden mentioned the queen requested about China’s chief, Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Mr. Biden is assembly with Mr. Putin on Wednesday and wrapped up the Group of 7 assembly on Sunday by cautioning towards the rising affect of China.
Earlier than tea, Mr. Biden and the queen inspected an honor guard of grenadiers within the citadel’s sun-splashed quadrangle. The queen has sought refuge at Windsor since abandoning Buckingham Palace early final 12 months because the coronavirus pandemic was bearing down on Britain.
It was Mr. Biden’s final assembly earlier than he left for Brussels, the following cease in his European tour. And it was a mild coda to a go to that featured an ice-breaking assembly with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose pro-Brexit authorities was as soon as seen as extra ideologically in sync with Mr. Biden’s predecessor, Donald J. Trump.
Mr. Johnson praised Mr. Biden as a “breath of recent air” and mentioned he and the president had been “fully on the identical web page” on points like local weather change and schooling for girls and women.
Nonetheless, on each presidential go to to Britain, it’s the assembly with the queen that almost all symbolizes what diplomats on either side nonetheless reflexively name the 2 nations’ “particular relationship” — a time period Mr. Johnson lately mentioned he didn’t take care of as a result of it made Britain sound needy.
It was the second go to this weekend for the Bidens and the queen. On Friday, in Cornwall, England, the queen joked with the Group of 7 leaders throughout a summit picture and minimize a cake with a sword.
Mr. Biden had met the queen earlier than this weekend however not since 1982, when he was a senator on a visit sponsored by the British-American Parliamentary Group, which promotes relations between Parliament and Congress.
After practically seven many years on the throne, the queen has met each American president since Harry S. Truman, aside from Lyndon B. Johnson.
