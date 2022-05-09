President Biden ‘strongly condemns’ Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion group



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden Wisconsin has “strongly condemned” the arson attack on an anti-abortion group, a White House official said.

The White House issued a statement about a day after an unidentified assailant threw at least one Molotov cocktail at the office of the Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life activist group.

“President Biden strongly condemns this attack and the political violence of any strip. Throughout his public life, the president has made it clear that Americans have a fundamental right to express their views under the Constitution, regardless of their views. But that expression must be peaceful.” And free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation, “the White House said in a statement.

The NJ transgender woman who forced the girl into a child pornography operation was convicted along with three others

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki later tweeted condemning the president’s attack.

WFA president Julian Appling told police that someone threw a cocktail at his office around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The exterior of the building was tagged with the statement: “If abortion is not safe, neither are you.”

Police are investigating the incident as arson and have linked it to recent revelations in Washington that the Supreme Court may overturn Rowe v. Wade in June.

“The Madison Police Department understands that members of our community are deeply moved by the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court,” Madison Police Chief Sean Burns said in a statement. “On Sunday morning, our team began investigating a suspicious fire inside an office building north of the city. It appears to have targeted a specific nonprofit that supports anti-abortion measures.”

The incident comes after a draft Supreme Court majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to the press last week. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft was authentic but said it was not the final version of the verdict.

Alito’s views would overturn both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two groundbreaking views that found the right to abortion in the Constitution.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.