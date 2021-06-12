President Biden Will Meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle

President Biden and his spouse, Jill Biden, are scheduled to satisfy once more with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Windsor Castle as a part of the U.S. chief’s first international journey as president.

The president and first girl will go to with the queen earlier than touring to Brussels for conferences with NATO and European Union leaders.

The world’s longest reigning monarch, Elizabeth has met with each American president since Harry S. Truman, besides Lyndon B. Johnson.

The British monarch final hosted an American president in June 2019, when Donald J. Trump visited the nation on a lavish state go to. The occasion stirred some debate as a result of solely a handful of American presidents have acquired the honour of an official state go to.