President Biden Will Meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle
President Biden and his spouse, Jill Biden, are scheduled to satisfy once more with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Windsor Castle as a part of the U.S. chief’s first international journey as president.
The president and first girl will go to with the queen earlier than touring to Brussels for conferences with NATO and European Union leaders.
The world’s longest reigning monarch, Elizabeth has met with each American president since Harry S. Truman, besides Lyndon B. Johnson.
The British monarch final hosted an American president in June 2019, when Donald J. Trump visited the nation on a lavish state go to. The occasion stirred some debate as a result of solely a handful of American presidents have acquired the honour of an official state go to.
On a earlier go to, in 2018, Mr. Trump made headlines by strolling in entrance of Elizabeth, 95, throughout an inspection of the royal guard, which was seen as a breach of protocol.
Sunday would be the second go to with the queen this weekend for Mr. Biden and the primary girl. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William joined Group of seven leaders on Friday for a reception and dinner, because the royal household made an unusually strong presence across the edges of the annual summit.
The royals performed hosts to the leaders at the Eden Challenge, an environmental and academic middle in Cornwall, England, about 35 miles from Carbis Bay, the place the summit is being held.
Along with the queen, Charles, the Prince of Wales and inheritor to the throne; and his eldest son, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Charles’s spouse, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and William’s spouse, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; additionally attended.
Earlier Friday, the primary girl, Jill Biden, visited a college in Cornwall with the Duchess of Cambridge.
The summit comes simply two months after the dying of Prince Philip, the queen’s husband of 73 years. However Elizabeth rapidly resumed her schedule of public appearances. Friday marked her first assembly with any international chief because the begin of the pandemic.
