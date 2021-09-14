President Biden’s granddaughters Macy and Finnegan enjoy dinner at NYC’s Carbone restaurant

President Joe Biden’s granddaughters Finnegan and Macy’s were pictured leaving the glamorous, star-studded Italian restaurant Carbone in Greenwich Village at 1 p.m. in New York City. Tuesday morning.

They all laughed and left the fancy restaurant and headed back to their five-star hotel with five Secret Service agents.

In place of the high-fashion gowns the siblings wore to their grandfather’s inauguration, both 19-year-old Finnegan and Macy opted for nighttime outfits, the former wearing a satin blue dress with black lace and black heels. while his younger sister had chosen. Two piece street art co-ord set with braided hair and gray sneakers.

Finnegan (center) and Maisie Biden (right) are seen with friends after dinner at the Carbone in Greenwich Village, New York City, to celebrate Macy’s birthday

Finnegan Biden (Right) as seen with a friend (Left) in New York City, leaving Carbone

Finnegan Biden (right) is seen holding peace signs with a friend (left) in New York City, carrying a bag of Carbon leftovers

Maisie Biden (left) is seen carrying a Dunkin’ Donuts bag with a friend (center) in New York City, while Finnegan (right) watches

The sisters were with friends at a highly exclusive restaurant and in the evening, Macy was pictured carrying a Dunkin’ Donuts bag in front of them, his sister and her friends entering a black SUV to make their way back to their five-star hotel. did.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ model stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made sure her Met Gala debut went bang on Monday night when she rocked an incredibly glamorous performance in a sheer red ensemble — complete with a stunning makeover that looked stunning. left them almost unrecognizable.

The 22-year-old, who is signed to Gigi Hadid’s modeling agency IMG, proved herself able to keep up with some of the industry’s biggest stars when she stepped out at the star-studded event — which featured her boyfriend. Samuel Hine attended without.

Ella, who is known to favor more funky fashion looks, eschewed a more traditional gown, instead wearing a skin-tight red shirt with a sheer pattern across her belly and arms and a glitter panel on her belly and breasts. selected.

She paired the figure-hugging shirt with some baggy bright red pants that tied at the waist and tightened around the ankles, finishing off her ensemble with some casual-looking red sneakers.

Kamala Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff was almost unrecognizable at the Met Gala, where she made a chic performance in a bright red ensemble

The Risk: Ella wore a sheer, skin-tight shirt that featured glossy panels on her breasts and her stomach, plus a pair of baggy glitter pants

The model and knitwear designer—who is the daughter of Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff and his first wife Kerstin—usually opts for a barely-there natural makeup look, though she did an incredibly glamorous makeover for the Met Gala.

Opting to go without her signature wire-rimmed glasses, she sleeked her normally curly hair straight ‘that slightly above her shoulders – teaming up with celebrity hairstylist Gon Kinoshita for the evening.

Back in New York, Finnegan and Macy’s stroll down the streets of the Big Apple on Monday is the first time they’ve been seen in public since they headed to Washington, D.C. to attend their grandfather’s inauguration ceremony — during which both earned praise for theirs. Chic fashion looks.

At the opening, Finnegan looked incredibly chic in a tan brown dress that featured a long tailored coat and a matching ensemble underneath. She completed the look with a matching face mask.

Meanwhile his sister Macy followed in Finnegan’s footsteps by choosing a monochrome style, wearing an elegantly tailored navy suit.

In the evening, the siblings dressed up in elegant ball gowns to celebrate their grandfather’s achievement – albeit small and socially distant – at the party with their close family.

For the evening affair, Finnegan wore a $1,995 coral sequined dress by Markarian, which she paired with black heels, while Macy’s made an elegant performance in a $1,575 Rodarte cocktail dress, Which he teamed up with high top sneakers. Nodded to his love of basketball.

Joe Biden with his family in front of Abraham Lincoln statue last night (from left): son-in-law Howard, granddaughters Natalie and Macy, daughter Ashley, wife Jill, granddaughters Finnegan and Naomi, grandson Hunter

Both the young ladies earned a lot of praise for their looks along with the rest of their family who made their mark in the evening with their respective glamorous outfits.

Both sisters are currently based on the East Coast—where their mother, Hunter’s first wife, Kathleen Buhle, lives—though they travel across the country to spend some time with their father, Hunter, and their baby half-brother, Beau Jr. Huh.

Finnegan, who was born in 2000, is a senior at the University of Pennsylvania’s Ivy-League college and has maintained a low profile, although he attended a Biden campaign rally at Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa during the 2020 presidential campaign Was.

Maisie was born in 2001, and she is the youngest of three children from Hunter’s marriage to Melissa, after 27-year-old Naomi, and she is the same age as Sasha Obama.

President Biden told The Hill in 2019 that his family and Obama had a joint bachelorette party for Macy and Sasha after they graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC, where Macy played lacrosse, soccer and basketball.

‘His best friend is Sasha Obama. Barack and Jill and the whole family, we got together,’ Biden told a crowd in Davenport, Iowa.

Making an impact: Finnegan (left) and Macy (right) both earned high praise for the chic looks that they modeled at the opening ceremony, including the glamorous evening event READ Also Three Olympic Refugee Team Members Will Call Canada Home

Over the years, both Massey and Finnegan have shown unwavering support for their father, despite his many public scandals.

Hunter battled drug addiction for much of his childhood and first entered rehab when he was still very young.

After more than 20 years of marriage, he split with his mother Kathleen in 2015, and in the same year, Hunter’s brother Beau lost his brother to brain cancer, leaving the family with more pain.

Hunter later began a brief relationship with Beau’s widow—Finnegan—and Macy’s aunt.

In recent years, Finnegan, Maisie and her older sister Naomi have had to watch as their father continues to make headlines for his colorful personal life. In 2018, the girls become half-sisters to a daughter, Hunter, who is born to Arkansas-based stripper, Lunden Roberts.

Despite the scandals, both Finnegan and Massey remained constant sources of support for their grandfather during his presidential campaigns – and they have proudly stood by his side since he was inaugurated last month.

The girls were last seen in D.C. on January 24, when they attended a mass gathering with Biden, his wife Jill, and their father, Hunter, and it looks like they may have traveled to Los Angeles soon.

It is not known whether Naomi is also spending time with her two younger sisters in New York City.

During their stay in Venice, a neighborhood in Los Angeles where their father Hunter lives, Finnegan and Macy will have the chance to enjoy their father’s new family home, which has many luxurious amenities, including a lounge with a fireplace and outdoor access. Huh. which overlooks the pool.

One of the bedrooms also has a private balcony that overlooks the Venetian Canal, and in the communal living area, there is a spiral staircase that ascends to a renovated roof deck with a fire pit beneath hanging lights.