President Biden’s State of the Union report card: Experts give their grades



The former speech writer and communications expert for top elected officials and cabinet secretaries emphasized in Biden’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening that he praised the president for his strong support for Ukraine in Russia’s multi-front invasion, but criticized it as weak and inspiring.

Biden’s speech was the most consequential of his life as US inflation soared and Eastern Europe turned into a war between Russia and Ukraine. Many members of Congress present at the speech wore small blue and yellow lapel ribbons in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

During his speech, Biden announced that his administration was banning Russian planes from American airspace in recent days in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, along with economic sanctions and other measures.

Aside from the international unrest, Biden’s speech also focused on domestic issues as inflation reached a 40-year high and petrol prices reached their highest level in eight years. In addition, a recent Gadget Clock poll put Biden’s approval rating at a disappointing 43%, the lowest for this president, and only 37% approved of managing his economy.

Biden has spoken of his American rescue plan and is also committed to reducing prices. “I got it. That’s why my highest priority is price control,” Biden said.

However, according to expert analysis by a number of top communications officials who have worked with both Democrats and Republicans, Biden’s speech has largely failed to address national and global concerns.

Here’s how they graded Biden:

David Willezol: ‘Pose of Weakness’

Grade: C

David Willezel, president of Seventh Floor Strategies and former chief of staff at the State Department, gave Biden a “C”, saying there was no mention of China in the president’s remarks and failed to address other national security issues.

“The best thing President Biden said tonight was his call for funding the police – a work of leadership to help his own party’s left-wing fundamentalists stop policing policy,” Villazole told Gadget Clock Digital. “And on the foreign policy front, President Biden, as Commander-in-Chief, was justifiably hard-line and genuinely sympathetic to the plight of Ukrainians fighting for their lives.

“And without mentioning China, which is almost not enough, the speech lacked other national security issues. Not surprisingly, given the catastrophe created by the Biden administration on our southern border and the ruthless awakening that awaits Americans, the administration successfully resists.” Iran re-enters nuclear deal. “

David Litt: Who is Joe Biden?

A grade

Former President Barack Obama gave David Lit Biden, a senior speechwriter, an “A” for his speeches that hit issues in general, referring to the strongest year ever for job growth and the fact that America is stronger than a year ago. .

“It was a speech,” Litt told Gadget Clock Digital. “He did exactly what he needed to do. It’s a moment when he’s trying to remind many Americans who voted for him and who recently approved his job performance until June or even September, why they supported him. And I I think he did it really well. “

Litt said Biden’s speech focused on a wide range of themes related to Americans, such as opening schools, reducing prescription drugs, and standing with Ukraine.

“He was using the language that Americans always use.… So I think Joe Biden is really a reminder of who he is,” Litt said. “He basically wants to be president for everyone. And I think that’s why the people elected him in the first place.”

Rob Noel: ‘Policy Point Dry List’

Grade: C-

Biden’s speech was rated “C-” by Rob Noel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Under Secretary Keith Krach and a speech writer, Tom Donohue, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, for both the content and the flow of the speech.

“Ukraine’s role has worked well enough, but did the boy move too fast, not particularly exciting or new. As a technical matter, the discourse seemed integrated and incoherent with the cram-in and jumpy transitions. The amount of substance was on a dry list of policy points.” , As it was directed at lawmakers in the room rather than at home ৷ he missed multiple opportunities to bring ideas to life through examples or shout-outs from the audience ৷ the conclusion was very safe and forgettable for such সময় historic time. Politically speaking, although he avoided losing ground Yes, but he certainly did not make any profit. And he misses it, “Noel told Gadget Clock Digital.

Jonathan Bronitsky: ‘Tone Deaf’

Grade: D +

Dr. Jonathan Bronitsky, former keynote speaker for Attorney General Bill Barr and co-founder of the DC-based public relations firm and literary organization ATHOS, gave Biden the lowest score by slapping “D +” in the president’s first speech.

Bronitsky called the speech “tone-deaf” and accused it of lacking logical progress and coherence, and used significantly less “incredible stories of everyday Americans.”

The president of ‘Buck Stops with Me’ has not been held accountable for any of the problems he has caused, from unprecedented illegal immigration due to open borders to inflation and anemic job growth as a result of the rigid Covid mandate. Opposed, such as bringing children back to the classroom and supporting law enforcement. For example, the address was an insult to American intelligence. It was as if Biden had gambled at the White House that this would be the first time in a year that the citizens of this country have been in tune with the news. “

“Terribly, since the age of the current White House resident is not declining, it could stand as the most conspicuous union state in its administration,” he concluded.

Rusty Hills: ‘Laundry List Land’

Grade: C

Rusty Hills, a former speech writer for Michigan Governor John Angler, called Biden’s speech “C and it’s liberal,” he said.

He agreed with other communications experts that Biden had a strong start over Ukraine and was “a united chamber, Republican and Democrat.” However, when he launched “Laundry List Land”, he lost the attention of the Americans and said that the delivery was “very, very rough.”

“I did not come up with the idea of ​​a plan to deal with gas and gross prices, which is at the top of the minds of almost every voter and citizen. Biden’s proposed solution – not here, not now.

“I understand that the speech was so late that the speech was so late that the president was getting used to it as soon as he gave it,” Hills explained, adding that Biden had saved his best line for the end, that the union state was “strong.”