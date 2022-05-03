President George W. Bush to appear at event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, opponent of Trump-backed Purdue



Former President George W. Bush will attend a fundraiser for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was targeted by former President Donald Trump after their relationship broke down after his defeat in the 2020 election.

The funds will be raised at the Texas home of real estate developer Harlan Crowe, Politico said. Bush has been listed as a “special guest,” the report said.

Tickets for a VIP reception are listed at 15,200, with a general reception priced at $ 5,000.

Kemp is a first-term conservative governor who faces an initial challenge from former GOP Sen. David Purdue, a Trump supporter. The governor has called for the removal of Trump Kemp after he refused to help reverse his state’s election results after claiming the race had been rigged.

Trump says Camp Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has not been pressured enough to reverse the victory of then-President-elect Joe Biden, the Washington Post reported.

According to Politico, Bush’s presence represents a year-long tug-of-war between Trump and the Bush family. Before becoming president, Trump often insulted Bush, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was thrown out during the 2016 bid.

Bush has largely refrained from criticizing Trump.

Despite the support of former President Donald Trump, Purdue has struggled to tap big donors into the same network that has sustained his two Senate runs. With less than $ 1 million in cash at the end of January, Purdue indicated he would crack his own $ 50 million fortune to keep up with camp spending.

Trump organized a fundraiser for Purdue at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where contributors had to pay $ 3,000 to participate.

A photo with Trump means a $ 24,200 contribution, the most personal contribution for Georgia in this election cycle, including a preliminary, general election and two potential runoffs. The results of that fundraising will appear in Perdue’s report this week.

