World

President George W. Bush to appear at event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, opponent of Trump-backed Purdue

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
President George W. Bush to appear at event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, opponent of Trump-backed Purdue
Written by admin
President George W. Bush to appear at event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, opponent of Trump-backed Purdue

President George W. Bush to appear at event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, opponent of Trump-backed Purdue

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former President George W. Bush will attend a fundraiser for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was targeted by former President Donald Trump after their relationship broke down after his defeat in the 2020 election.

The funds will be raised at the Texas home of real estate developer Harlan Crowe, Politico said. Bush has been listed as a “special guest,” the report said.

Tickets for a VIP reception are listed at 15,200, with a general reception priced at $ 5,000.

What the latest Gadget Clock poll shows in the GOP clash for the governor of Georgia

Former President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Bush will attend a fundraiser for Governor Brian Kemp, according to reports.

Former President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Bush will attend a fundraiser for Governor Brian Kemp, according to reports.
(AP)

Kemp is a first-term conservative governor who faces an initial challenge from former GOP Sen. David Purdue, a Trump supporter. The governor has called for the removal of Trump Kemp after he refused to help reverse his state’s election results after claiming the race had been rigged.

Trump says Camp Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has not been pressured enough to reverse the victory of then-President-elect Joe Biden, the Washington Post reported.

According to Politico, Bush’s presence represents a year-long tug-of-war between Trump and the Bush family. Before becoming president, Trump often insulted Bush, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was thrown out during the 2016 bid.

READ Also  Severe Hepatitis Cases in Kids Continue to Rise, WHO Calls for Investigations – Gadget Clock

Bush has largely refrained from criticizing Trump.

Despite the support of former President Donald Trump, Purdue has struggled to tap big donors into the same network that has sustained his two Senate runs. With less than $ 1 million in cash at the end of January, Purdue indicated he would crack his own $ 50 million fortune to keep up with camp spending.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp addresses the Georgia Port Authority 2022 State of the Port address on February 24. Former President Donald Trump has been attacking Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for months. He blamed both of them for not doing enough to reverse his narrow defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp addresses the Georgia Port Authority 2022 State of the Port address on February 24. Former President Donald Trump has been attacking Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for months. He blamed both of them for not doing enough to reverse his narrow defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
(AP)

Trump organized a fundraiser for Purdue at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where contributors had to pay $ 3,000 to participate.

A photo with Trump means a $ 24,200 contribution, the most personal contribution for Georgia in this election cycle, including a preliminary, general election and two potential runoffs. The results of that fundraising will appear in Perdue’s report this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#President #George #Bush #event #Georgia #Gov #Brian #Kemp #opponent #Trumpbacked #Purdue

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment