President imposes ban on months of anti-India protests in Maldives

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Thursday banned the months-long ‘India Out’ campaign in the Maldives, saying it was threatening the security of the nation. In the order issued by him, it was said that the ongoing protests against various countries should be stopped immediately. While referring specifically to India, he said that the purpose of ‘India Out’ demonstration is to spoil the relations between the two countries and endanger the security of the region.

The order has been issued by President Solih in Dhivehi, the local language of Maldives, in which it is the responsibility of the government to take full care of the security of the diplomats of all the countries present here. A few months back Indian diplomats and embassy were threatened on social media. After this the diplomats demanded additional security, which was accepted by the Maldivian government.

The anti-India campaign ‘India Out’ was earlier being run through social media activists, but after his release from prison in December, former President Abdulla Yameen became its face. On Wednesday, a big poster of India Out was being put up at his house in Male, which was removed by the administration yesterday.

Yameen was the President of Maldives from 2013 to 2018. The foreign policy of Maldives during his period was seen to be inclined towards China. It was at the same time that China was rapidly advancing the Chinese Presidential Belt and Road Initiative to establish its dominance in the Indian Ocean.

Mohammad Aslam, the head of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, says that they want to use this movement to create large-scale unrest and instability in the country.

Earlier, the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party had also announced a law to ban the India Out campaign, which was later rejected due to protests.