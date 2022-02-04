President Joe Biden Honors NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan, Fallen Detectives Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden took a moment Thursday to honor NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan.

“I want to thank the man back to my left, I think he’s sitting right there for taking on– stand up,” he said, as Sulan received a standing ovation.

Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting

The rookie officer has been hailed a hero for shooting the suspect inside the Harlem apartment where detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot.

The three were responding to a domestic disturbance.

NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora Honored With Hero’s Funeral At St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Biden also honored the two fallen officers and said he had spoken with their families.