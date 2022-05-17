President Joe Biden meets with Buffalo shooting victims’ families, first responders

President Joe Biden meets with Buffalo shooting victims’ households, first responders



BUFFALO, New York (WABC) — President Joe Biden visited the memorial at Tops Grocery store in Buffalo earlier than privately assembly with the shooting victims’ households, regulation enforcement, and first responders.

The President and First Girl Jill Biden landed in Buffalo round 9:30 a.m. the place they have been greeted by Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“I believe the truth that the president is coming right here reveals how significantly he takes the difficulty of availability of weapons, mass shootings, hate speech and the issues that we’re dealing with out of this tragedy,” Mayor Brown mentioned.

Biden and the first girl then shook fingers with a line of Buffalo space first responders ready for him. They have been joined by Senators Schumer and Gillibrand.

After the greeting they headed to the Jackson Avenue grocery store. The first girl carried a big bouquet and positioned it down among the many different flowers, balloons, and messages earlier than they each bowed their heads.

Ten individuals have been killed, three extra have been wounded. Almost all of the victims have been Black, together with all of those that died.

In a speech at a close-by group heart, the first girl gave her condolences after which President Biden talked about every of the shooting victims by title and what made them so particular to their household, mates, and group.

“Jill and I’ve come to face with you, and to the households, we now have come to grieve with you,” Biden mentioned.”Now’s the time for individuals of all races, from each background, to talk up as a majority and American and reject white supremacy.”

The president added, “Evil won’t win, hate won’t prevail, and white supremacy won’t have the final phrase.”

It is a message that Biden has delivered a number of instances since he turned the first president to particularly deal with white supremacy in an inaugural speech, calling it “home terrorism that we should confront.” Nonetheless, such beliefs stay an entrenched menace at a time when his administration has been preoccupied with crises involving the pandemic, inflation and the warfare in Ukraine.

“It is vital for him to indicate up for the households and the group and categorical his condolences,” mentioned Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP. “However we’re extra involved with stopping this from occurring sooner or later.”

New cellular phone video obtained completely by ABC Information reveals suspect Peyton Gendron being taken into police custody moments after the shooting.

Police say they’re digging into his digital footprint and figuring out how lengthy this assault had been deliberate, already revealing he beforehand visited Buffalo in March.

Among the many victims was 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield who was purchasing within the retailer after visiting her husband of 68 years in his nursing house.

Her cousin lives in Teaneck, New Jersey.

“Take into consideration the way you need your loved ones to be handled. Black, white, Chinese language, Hispanic, it does not matter, we’re all individuals,” mentioned Carolyn Mitchell, the sufferer’s cousin. “And God created us, and all of us need to dwell our lives till God sees match to take us away.”

On Monday, Biden paid specific tribute to one of many victims, retired police officer Aaron Salter, who was working as a safety guard on the retailer. He mentioned Salter “gave his life making an attempt to avoid wasting others” by opening hearth on the gunman, solely to be killed himself.

(The Related Press contributed to this report)

