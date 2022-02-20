World

President of Ukraine offers to talk to Putin, Boris Johnson said – Russia in the mood for a big fight, on the other hand India’s appeal to its citizens to return

President of Ukraine offers to talk to Putin, Boris Johnson said – Russia in the mood for a big fight, on the other hand India's appeal to its citizens to return
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has said that Russia is planning a major attack. This could be the biggest attack since the Second World War.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a big statement amid the Russia-Ukraine dispute. Boris Johnson said in an interview to the BBC that Russia is planning a major war and it will be the biggest war since the Second World War. Johnson said that all indications are that in some ways Russia has begun to carry out its preparations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said at a security conference of top leaders from around the world in Munich that, “People have to understand the great loss of human life can be caused by war. According to intelligence, Russia’s aim is to attack Ukraine in such a way as to lay siege to the capital Kiev. At the same time, the President of Ukraine has offered to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the Munich Security Conference, the President of Ukraine said that he wants to work with the President of Russia to find a solution to the problem.

Prime Minister Johnson told the Munich Security Conference that, “The preparations we are seeing look like it could be Europe’s biggest war since 1945. According to the intelligence we have received, there may be an attack through Belarus, so that the capital can be surrounded. Due to this, not only Ukraine but also Russia may have to lose a large number of its people.

At the same time, India has also advised its citizens present in Ukraine to leave Ukraine. present in ukraine Indian Embassy Has issued an advisory saying that in view of the tension and certain uncertainties in Ukraine, all Indian citizens who are not required to live there and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine also advised Indian students to contact the respective student contractor for updates on charter flights. Also, keep following the embassy’s Facebook, website and Twitter handle for any updates.”


